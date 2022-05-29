WEF Kooks Dreaming of Digital IDs & Cell phones in Your Bodies

The World Economic Forum released a 46-page report earlier this year titled, Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries and the enslavement to a digital ID system. It describes a digital ID system that would collect personal data about your online behavior, purchase history, network usage, medical history, travel history, energy uses, health stats, and more. This data would then be used to determine who could open bank accounts, conduct financial transactions, access insurance, health care treatment, book trips, cross borders, and more.

In other words, it’s a Chinese Communist social credit system under development.

At times, the WEF has hit on it. when the Nokia CEO envisioned the smartphone integrated into your body.

By 2030, smartphones will be obsolete since the technology will be built directly into the physical body, he said.

Uh, no thanks.

Watch:

In Davos, the CEO of Nokia explained that by 2030 smartphones will be obsolete. Around then, the technology will be “built directly” into the physical body. pic.twitter.com/Wikp71pPZ8 — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 28, 2022

The World Economic Forum – the Billionaire’s Club – are rhapsodizing about a time when people will have their own carbon footprint trackers to wear everywhere they go. They will never be free of them.

Our future globalist enslavement to trackers keeping us in line:

The anti-fossil-fuel World Economic Forum should be apologizing for causing today’s energy crisis. Instead, WEF is redoubling its efforts to eliminate fossil fuels. Case in point: this monster rhapsodizing about an “individual carbon footprint tracker.”pic.twitter.com/JIbjfApf9n — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 25, 2022

Klaus Schwab and the Pfizer CEO reminisce about the “fanatics” who don’t want to take their vaccines.

WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla laugh about the “fanatic group of anti-vaxxers” that went after Pfizer in the past year and the conspiracy theories that they have read about themselves. pic.twitter.com/nkq3Yp5hSb — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 25, 2022

Related