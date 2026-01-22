Magistrate Judge Refused to Sign a Complaint Against Don Lemon

CBS News sources said that a Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint charging independent journalist Don Lemon. This is in connection with a protest inside a church in St. Paul on Sunday. Multiple sources familiar with the proceedings told CBS News.

Sometimes I forget that judges run the country. A magistrate judge isn’t a real judge, doesn’t need the usual qualifications, and is politically appointed.

Don Lemon was very involved in leading the raid of the church in Saint Paul, yet the judge would not allow the arrest. I don’t know why the judge rejected it. Perhaps the judge had cause. It’s probably due to his claim that he is a journalist, not an agitator.

However, the process is not over, and the DoJ is looking at other avenues to arrest Mr. Lemon, who knew about the raid before it happened and was in on the planning. This enabled him to live-stream it.

The Magistrate Judge did approve the charges against Allen and Armstrong, whom we discussed at length here. However, she had little choice.

Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security secretary, said Armstrong is being charged with a federal crime under 18 USC 241, a civil rights law that prohibits two or more people from conspiring to interfere with constitutionally protected rights, like the free practice of religion.

It is a conspiracy against rights charge and is a felony.