TSA Responds to Surveilling Tulsi Gabbard

Whistleblowers reported that the TSA has been surveilling former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

It was for no discernible reason and it was after she criticized the administration.

The weaponized program to surveil is called Quiet Skies.

Investigative reporter Matt Taibbi received a reply from the TSA and here it is:

TSA uses multi-layered security processes to protect the nation’s transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA’s Quiet Skies program uses a risk-based approach to identify passengers and apply enhanced security measures on some domestic and outbound international flights. To safeguard sensitive national security measures, TSA does not confirm or deny whether any individual has matched to a risk-based rule. These rules are applied to a limited number of travelers for a limited period of time. Simply matching to a risk-based rule does not constitute derogatory information about an individual. Quiet Skies is further described here in the Secure Flight Privacy Impact Assessment.

Mr. Taibbi said there will be more to come.

“RETALIATION. A few weeks ago, I had the audacity to tell the truth: that Kamala Obamala Harris would essentially be a mouthpiece and puppet of the Military Industrial Complex and National Security State. The next day, July 23, they retaliated. Sadly this is what we can expect from the “Harris” Administration,” Tulsi said.