Tucker Trump Ad That’s Going Viral

This ad is trending on X and appears to be on its way to going viral. See what you think.

This Trump Campaign Ad, narrated by Tucker Carlson, should be posted and reposted every hour of every day. We desperately need Trump back in charge.

pic.twitter.com/qPBSmZvkf2 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 20, 2023

Here’s an ad that follows up:

Incredible new ad from Team Trump. "Brainwashed" Best ad of the cycle, which is saying a lot. Hillary is the neverending gift. pic.twitter.com/WOg7TgtNAJ — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) October 19, 2023

Related