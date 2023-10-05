Tucker and Victor Davis Hanson: We Are in a Jacobin Revolution

Whatever you think of Victor Davis Hanson, you might want to watch this frightening clip. As Mr. Hanson says, people don’t realize we are in a Jacobin Revolution. Tucker said this is an assault on a centuries-old system, and he doesn’t understand why DC doesn’t get it. Hanson has an answer for that.

Hanson also dealt with election corruption. They also discussed the absolutely ridiculous lawsuit that Donald Trump is suffering through now in Manhattan.

We are in the last stages, and we must win in 2024.

Ep. 27 Donald Trump appeared in court today, but it wasn’t a legal proceeding. It was a grotesque parody of the system our ancestors created. Victor Davis Hanson explains. pic.twitter.com/KhTHateWCZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 2, 2023

