Tucker and Victor Davis Hanson: We Are in a Jacobin Revolution

By
M Dowling
-
1
14

Whatever you think of Victor Davis Hanson, you might want to watch this frightening clip. As Mr. Hanson says, people don’t realize we are in a Jacobin Revolution. Tucker said this is an assault on a centuries-old system, and he doesn’t understand why DC doesn’t get it. Hanson has an answer for that.

Hanson also dealt with election corruption. They also discussed the absolutely ridiculous lawsuit that Donald Trump is suffering through now in Manhattan.

We are in the last stages, and we must win in 2024.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Save America
Guest
Save America
35 seconds ago

We can run, but we can’t hide. The evil is spreading throughout the country. The do nothing Republicans have failed to stop the destruction.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz