Tucker at His Best: Commentary on Kamala Harris’s Speech

Tucker Carlson addressed Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech at the DNC Convention last night. He is at his best here.

Tucker and Jason Whitlock offered commentary as Kamala Harris spoke. It might be behind a paywall, but here’s the link in case it isn’t.

This is a short and powerful clip. A transcript follows the video.

Tucker at his best. He picks apart Kamala word by word. She’s a very scary person. She can win. WATCH pic.twitter.com/rjvshoNhBW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 23, 2024

Transcript of All I Wish I Thought to Say

Tucker: “This woman’s really scary; she could easily get elected president; she’s much more skillful than I have ever seen. She’s a liar on the deepest level, the things she is saying right now are not just untrue, they are the opposite of the truth, which is the hallmark of evil She’s an extremist; she’ll say anything. She’s much more like Gavin Newsom than I ever realized.

“I could go through a whole litany of why what she’s saying is not true. They’re not; it wasn’t an armed mob. There’s not one person inside the Capitol with a firearm, period.

“The only person who was shot in the Capitol was an unarmed woman shot by one of Nancy Pelosi’s bodyguards. “So, again, again, and again, she’s telling us that she fought the cartels to secure the border. She’s the border czar and the border is controlled by the cartels.

Whitlock: “She argued that Donald Trump quote tried to throw away your vote. Didn’t the Democrat party just throw away all the votes and install her?

Tucker: “Well, exactly. She’s saying that Donald Trump will free from prison violent extremists, meaning like 75-year-old lower middle-class women with diabetes, when she endorsed defunding the police and opening the prisons to allow actual criminals out, which is why the crime rate has spiked. To allow the population of Venezuela’s prisons, Caracas’s prisons, now living in the United States because of her.

“I mean, I guess what I’m saying is I don’t want to sound like I’m whining or fact-checking, which I hate, but what she’s saying is the mirror image of the truth. She doesn’t care; she’s got no reference points in the truth, and she’s an extremist from a prosecutor, which, and she’s a prosecutor. No former prosecutor should have power. I’ve covered them my whole life. I’ve intensely disliked every single one of them for good reason. I think they’re scary; they’re liars, and they’re maniacal, and they put people in prison for political reasons. I’ve seen it again and again and again, and she’s one of them.”