RFK’s Official Withdrawal Has Begun for Democracy’s Sake

The “Party of Democracy” removed their candidate via coup, installed a new nominee without a single vote, is trying to imprison their main political opponent and has spent millions to keep any other potentially viable alternatives off the ballot. Democracy! ~ The Western Lensman

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially withdrawn from the Arizona ballot. This is important because his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said her Democratic colleagues are begging them not to withdraw and endorse Donald Trump.

We don’t know for certain that he will endorse Donald Trump, but he will exit the race today. His campaign claims he has pulled more votes from Donald Trump than his opponent.

This clip explains a lot about why he could join Donald Trump:

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes. pic.twitter.com/sAWr00EdgE — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 23, 2024

Today, Robert F. Kennedy will describe the most controversial issue of his campaign – medical safety.

Nicole Shanahan described the calls she is receiving.

“My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails. Unlike Ro, I wouldn’t dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: they’re terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump. When I point out what the Democratic Party and their super PACs have done to sabotage our campaign, their response is always, “but Trump is worse.” Here’s an idea: stop suing us. Let us debate. Quit rigging the media and the polls. It’s a simple formula, people—get with it,” Shanahan wrote on X.

As Scott Presler said, “Let’s make it clear to everyone: Democrat-funded attorneys have been working tirelessly to sue RFK Jr. and remove him from the ballot across the country. There is nothing democratic about the democrat party. They only care about power & control. I hope RFK Jr. endorses Trump.”

Robert F. Kennedy could fit into several jobs in the Trump administration, even as a Democrat.

He wants to form a new party free of the communists who have taken over his party.

We can’t have a Uniparty. It doesn’t work. Do you think we need a viable Republican Party of conservatives and a Democrat Party of liberals?