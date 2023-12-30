Tucker Carlson Accuses Ben Shapiro of Not Caring About America

During an interview this week, Tucker Carlson accused Ben Shapiro of not caring about this country because Shapiro focused on the war in Israel after the horrific October 7th Hamas attack.

Carlson said, “I’m shocked how little they care about the country, including the person you mentioned; and I can’t imagine how someone like that could get an audience of people who claim to care about America because he doesn’t – obviously.”

The person this host mentioned is Ben Shapiro. While I don’t agree with everything Ben Shapiro says, it’s unfair to say he doesn’t care about America. He’s built a media company around all the issues facing America today.

It is possible to care about what is going on in Israel and still care more about America. This administration has us at each others’ throats. It’s the administration that doesn’t care about America. In fact, they are destroying America while we watch somewhat helplessly.

The administration has filled up the red states with new Democrats so they can have total and complete power over Americans. We see how dark and vicious they can be. Ben Shapiro isn’t the enemy. The current administration is the enemy, along with their friends in the media.

I do agree our number one concern should be what these leftists have done to our country with millions of anonymous foreigners, but Israel is a problem. Their war could bring us into World War III. The world is a disaster without good leadership in the United States.

What do you think?

Tucker trashing @benshapiro “I’m shocked how little they care about the country, including the person you mentioned, and I can’t imagine how someone like that could get an audience of people who claim to care about America because he doesn’t, obviously”pic.twitter.com/W19XbZTrNR — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) December 29, 2023

Related