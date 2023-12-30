Iran Terrorists Attacked a US Base & Our Borders Are Open

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

It’s being reported this afternoon that a pro-Iranian militia group launched an attack on a US military base in Syria called Kharab al-Jir.

Iran has declared war on the US.

The Iranian-tied terrorists allegedly stated:

“In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity’s massacres against our people in Gaza, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the “Kharab al-Jir” occupation base deep in Syria with a missile salvo, hitting its targets. The Islamic Resistance confirms its continued destruction of enemy strongholds.”

At the same time, our borders are open, and Iranians regularly pour in. Agents caught one Iranian with terrorist ties the other day. He was caught sneaking in at the northern border. He is back in Canada, where he is a permanent resident. The man is under arrest in Canada, according to Fox News.

This is our border in September or October, and common sense tells us terrorists are exploiting it. We have no national security.

This is our border now:


