Iran Terrorists Attacked a US Base & Our Borders Are Open

It’s being reported this afternoon that a pro-Iranian militia group launched an attack on a US military base in Syria called Kharab al-Jir.

Iran has declared war on the US.

The Iranian-tied terrorists allegedly stated:

“In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity’s massacres against our people in Gaza, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the “Kharab al-Jir” occupation base deep in Syria with a missile salvo, hitting its targets. The Islamic Resistance confirms its continued destruction of enemy strongholds.”

The “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” a network of Iranian proxies, front groups, and other pro-Iranian actors, claimed responsibility for attacking an American position in Kharab al-Jir, Syria. pic.twitter.com/8lqWiV6uNq — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 29, 2023

Iran-backed militia attacks US base, injures 3 service members [VIDEO]https://t.co/t2u1HrLJNO pic.twitter.com/jmznajQxCH — RedHatWall (@RedHatWall) December 26, 2023

At the same time, our borders are open, and Iranians regularly pour in. Agents caught one Iranian with terrorist ties the other day. He was caught sneaking in at the northern border. He is back in Canada, where he is a permanent resident. The man is under arrest in Canada, according to Fox News.

This is our border in September or October, and common sense tells us terrorists are exploiting it. We have no national security.

OH MY GOD A MASSIVE CONVOY OF CARTEL TRUCKS JUST OVERRAN A U.S. BORDER PATROL CHECKPOINT IN ARIZONA ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VymyRqluOe — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 29, 2023

This is our border now:

Lukeville, Ariz.—A large group of mostly male migrants, many from as far away as Africa, enter the U.S. illegally through the porous southern border. Video by @BillMelugin_: pic.twitter.com/yQDslHxEfJ — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 22, 2023

