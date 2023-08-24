Tucker Carlson Interviews Donald Trump While the GOP 8 Bore

Tucker Carlson’s interview with Donald Trump. It was taped two days ago. President Trump has to turn himself in tomorrow to nobody Fani Willis, who comes from a family of Marxists and is only one of 49 district attorneys in Georgia.

Donald Trump is down-to-earth and easier to listen to. He doesn’t sound like a politician and openly talks about the real issues.

Tucker asked him what’s next after all these indictments, “Don’t they have to kill you now?”

He talked about what’s happening to our country. We have radical lunatics putting windmills everywhere – that don’t work, he noted, EVs only without a grid that can handle it, no voter ID so they can cheat, no gas stoves, and a heating system that won’t work as well.

Trump called Pence a human conveyor belt. If he finds fraud, he has the right to send it back to the legislatures to have them recheck. Pence is a conveyor belt.

Trump said RINOs and Democrats changed the Count Act because they knew he could do what he did. The VP had the right to question the election.

He said DeSantis is out, but if someone gets in, these sick people will go after that person as they did to him.

Tucker said aren’t you concerned they will steal the election again. Trump said they will try.

Watch:

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

The audience at the GOP debate is cheering, yelling, and clapping like seals. The GOP 8 are all Emperors without Clothing. From the routine responses, we know they won’t do anything as we sink into communism or globalism, or whatever they call totalitarianism these days.

There are too many of them on the stage. They’re all on the same page. Asa Hutchinson and Mike Pence need the hook.

The first question and the introductions focused on spending, the economy, and energy. The answers were general and predictable.

The second question was on climate change. Vivek called climate change a hoax. Christie started blasting him because Christie is the faux Republican on the stage. He sees Vivek as his competition. Vivek told Christie to hug him like he did President Obama.

Nikki went to the woman thing. You need a woman to get things done, blah, blah, blah. She wants to tell China to lower its emissions. Sure, that’ll work. She said the subsidies are not working, and that’s true.

Tim Scott told people to not be childish. He talked about poverty. Scott wants to bring manufacturing back to America.

Two hours of these politicians would be too painful. It all looks and sounds so scripted.

Hey, guys, the country is being destroyed, and our Constitution is degraded. They seem unaware.

The GOP 8 returned after the commercial and talked about abortions. Did I mention that Pence should get the hook?

Haley screeched and kept arguing with Pence.

The debate is no different from any other, even though Democrats are about to make the USA a one-party socialist state.

At least Doug Burgum talked about putting the Feds back into their place and returning power to the states.

The focus on abortion seems to be a mistake. In the Constitution, we have it back where it belongs – with the states, but Republicans and Democrats like to focus on it and use it as a wedge issue.

Vivek said Donald Trump was the best president of the 21st century and told Christie he’d do better not focusing his entire campaign on vengence and grievance against one man. He said we’re skating on thin ice and we cannot set a precedence where the political party in power uses police force to indict its opponents in a brawl.

Christie got a lot of boos when he tried to retaliate. Baier chastised the audience as they booed. Christie told Vivek hasnt done anything for the country and started bashing Trump for allegedly saying we could suspend the Consitution. He must have DJT confused with Joe Biden.

Tim Scott wants to fire Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray.

Fox doesn’t spend much time on Ron DeSantis and Baier keeps telling him he’s not answering the question.

Related