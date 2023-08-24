The Farce of the Four Trump Prosecution Cases

by Mark Schwendau

Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted in four legal cases. These cases are unprecedented and many legal scholars claim they are without merit and actual prosecutorial misconduct. In other words, the lawyers to bring these cases against former President Trump should be disbarred.

All these cases, given the time of their filings, constitute election interference as they come after President Trump made his announcement to run to be the 2024 Republican nomination for our highest office last November.

Classified Documents Case

Special counsel Jack Smith has been leading two federal investigations related to President Trump, both of which have now resulted in charges against the former president.

The first charges from those investigations came in June when Smith indicted President Trump for mishandling top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The indictment alleges President Trump used aides and lawyers to hide records demanded by investigators and cavalierly showed off a Pentagon “plan of attack” and classified map to friends and guests.

There are problems with these charges.

First, President Trump is allowed five years to sort through all those boxes pictured in so many mainstream media pictures pushing the narrative. Second, President Trump had welcomed officials from the FBI and National Archives into his home to go through the documents whereupon they told him how to store and lock up those documents. Later, after the FBI raid, it turned out only about 700 pages out of all of those boxes were sensitive classified materials (roughly a ream and one half of paper).

As President Trump stated to a tone-deaf media, most of those boxes included his own personal effects such as clothing he has not yet had time to unpack. Third, it was not illegal for President Trump to have any of these documents as he could have declassified them himself before leaving the White House.

On the other hand, it was never legal for Senator Joe Biden to have such documents in his possession or for Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Mike Pence to be in possession of such documents! Why are they not being prosecuted? This is a far more obvious and egregious offense!

In July, Smith filed a superseding indictment adding charges accusing President Trump of asking his employees to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago residence after FBI and Justice Department investigators visited in June 2022. President Trump has since called Smith out as a liar on this charge, and his employees have confirmed nobody was asked to delete any file footage at his estate.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set a trial date of May 20, 2024, but President Trump’s legal team has asked for an extension of time to April 2026. Their reason is a sound one. A normal large volume of discovery documents to go through in an extensive trial is about a million. This trial of President Trump involves 11.5 million pages of documents!

Election Interference

Smith’s second case against former President Trump was filed in August when Smith indicted him on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the protest turned riot with the help of payrolled government inciters (Ray Epps?) at the U.S. Capitol.

This four-count indictment contains charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding: the congressional certification of Biden’s victory. Smith’s fiction writings describe how President Trump repeatedly told people he had won the election.

While Smith claims President Trump did so knowing his claim was false, most Americans believe the election was stolen as they viewed Joe Biden as unfit for our highest office in 2020, just as they did in 1987! Freedom of thought and speech are both constitutionally protected.

Another issue Smith makes is how President Trump tried to persuade officials, Vice President Mike Pence and Congress, to investigate the election results. This was his right and duty by law, as election laws were broken, and election irregularities occurred in six hotspots in 6 to 8 states. Several examples included CCT video footage, later produced from ballot tabulation centers in Georgia and Michigan after it was announced vote counting was stopping for the evening and poll watchers were sent home.

The Trump campaign called the charges “fake” and asked why it took 2 1/2 years to bring them. They make a valid point, as what has been done constitutes election interference.

Hush Money Scheme

Former President Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges when indicted in New York in March of 2023 on charges stemming from hush money payments totaling $130,000 made during the 2016 presidential campaign to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Again, President Trump indicated his intention to seek a second term in our highest office in November of 2022. This makes New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg guilty of election interference.

President Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records linked to a series of checks that were written to his lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for his role in paying off Daniels.

New York Civil Cases

Time and space do not permit the discussion of these even more frivolous and ludicrous lawsuits, but you get the idea.

All of these litigations are politically motivated farces!

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

