Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) Is Now Ready to Go Live

Info: Tucker emailed all his followers this morning to inform us that his TCN is live. It costs $9 or $6 monthly if you pay monthly or annually respectively.

@TuckerCarlson officially announces launch of Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) at https://t.co/2ayMc4Q57f: “Something big is coming… We decided we needed something new— something the corporate gatekeepers can’t touch… We built a company called Tucker Carlson Network.” pic.twitter.com/tOahRyOvc6 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) December 11, 2023

THE NOTICE

The moment has arrived. Tucker Carlson is BACK.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) – a new streaming platform that will allow Tucker to deliver his message straight to you.

In a world full of lies and manipulation, TCN will be always honest and always fair. And the best part? Not controlled.

We’re not just another media company. TCN is spearheading a movement against lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.

Be one of the first to join Team Tucker today and unlock everything TCN has to offer, including:

Unlimited access to 5 brand-new shows, speech tours, films, and more from Tucker Carlson

Premium investigative reports and short documentaries

Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Tucker's biggest interviews

Access to Tucker's personal inbox to ask him anything that's on your mind as part of weekly Ask Tucker episodes (coming soon!)

First access for tickets to future live events.

Join today to stream more Tucker content than ever before. Even more importantly, your membership empowers shining a light on the things that matter most – the things those in power don’t want you to think about.

The corporate media is dead. It’s time to build something better.

BREAKING NEWS: Tucker Carlson just officially launched The “Tucker Carlson Network” profile on and released this video on their profile. pic.twitter.com/pgEMDE6Xl5 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 11, 2023

