Sen. Murphy Demands Open Borders & Billions to Ukraine

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) told Meet The Press that House Republicans securing the southern border before pouring more money into the war Ukraine is losing represents “one of the most dangerous moments” he has faced since being elected. He claims Republicans are holding the country hostage for “immigration reform.”

[Do you think he really believes what he’s saying? They’re not asking for immigration reform. They want the borders shut down and for Democrats to follow the immigration laws we have.]

[When you look at it carefully, Biden now wants $109 billion for foreign aid, most of it for Ukraine. House Republicans won’t pour money into Ukraine and Israel until there is some security at the border. We’re on target to have 3.7 million in a year, with nine million here now. We don’t know who they are, but most are single, military-age men. Should they decide to show up, their court dates are pushed off to years from now.]

Murphy, working as his party’s lead Senate negotiator on the foreign aid package, told Meet The Press that the Biden White House intends to get more involved in the conversation this week.

Senile Joe Has to Be Involved

“Of course, when you’re talking about something as complicated as border security, you need the White House engaged because you need to know whether they’re gonna sign the bill, and you need to understand how the changes you’re making are going to be implemented at the border,” he said.

Murphy claims billions more to Ukraine will make a difference.

“Because at the very same time that we are making a renewed commitment to Ukraine, Russia’s ability to continue to fight this war is in jeopardy,” he claimed. “Russia is going to have a hard time coming up with resources necessary to keep this fight going. In the end, will there likely have to be a negotiated solution? Absolutely. But if we cut off Ukraine now, the outcome is certain.”

DEMOCRATS HOLD AMERICANS HOSTAGE

Murphy went on to accuse Republicans of holding aid for Israel and Ukraine “hostage,” calling it “one of the most dangerous moments that I’ve ever faced in American politics.”

Murphy went on to claim that the “fate of the world” depends on Republicans giving up their demands within the next 48 hours.

“Well, I’m not paying attention to the politics here. What I know is that the future of the world is at stake if we fail. If Republicans don’t get reasonable in the next 24 to 48 hours, Russia is going to march in Ukraine; China is going to be a green light to invade Taiwan,” Murphy claimed after host Kristen Welker noted the public’s overwhelming disapproval of Biden’s handling of the border. “The world for my children is fundamentally different under that scenario. The United States’ security is at risk. So I am just by myself.”

He said Republicans are “playing games with the security of the world.”

Why don’t they close the borders if the world’s fate is at hand? They are holding the entire country hostage because most people in this country don’t want open borders with a huge welfare system, soft-on-crime policies, and no vetting of the people coming in. They are breaking all of our immigration laws to let new Democrats into the country, which includes criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy bizarrely claims Republicans’ demand to secure the southern border is “one of the most dangerous moments that I’ve ever faced in American politics” pic.twitter.com/jeGrlhNujz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 10, 2023

