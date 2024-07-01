Tucker Carlson on the Democrat Open Convention to Come

Some California donors to Joe Biden said to stick with Joe since they aren’t electing just one many. They are voting for a “team,” suggesting Democrats know he’s a figurehead and we are run by an unaccountable team propping him up.

Tucker has a different perspective.

Tucker Carlson says Barack Obama wants an open convention. That aligns with the information gossip columnist Cindy Adams had from her well-heeled sources.

Cindy Adams

New York gossip columnist Cindy Adams broke the story that there is a plan afoot to replace Joe Biden with Michelle Obama in 2024.

According to her sources, her husband, Barack, is helping make this happen.

Political operatives claim that they doubt it will happen, but only for political motives.

She said “credible sources” that have access to information not meant for the media say that the plan is that Biden will announce he’s not running around May. That hasn’t happened, but the debate was early for some reason.

Then, according to this alleged plan, Michelle gets nominated without a primary vote in August. [And no time to expose her flaws as a radical Marxist.]

For now, Joe is to play-act. He will be made into a lame duck.

Adams made the comments in January.

In the summer of 22, Michelle Obama met with major hedge fund CEOs and told them she was running.

In a podcast in early January, she said she’s terrified about the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president.

Adams said that it is the same squalid team that messed up DC and Congress, which is running the greatest nation on earth. Republicans cannot unify, and moderates cannot override anything.

Mrs. Obama‘s team has allegedly sent a survey to heavy-duty donors, asking how they feel about her as the candidate.

Michelle has also run a quasi-shadow campaign.

Michelle Obama has no experience running anything. I don’t think her winning is a slam dunk. What do you think?

Tucker’s Comments

“From an unusually good source: Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is, therefore, in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon, had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message.

“Relations between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm. At times, they’ve been hostile. But recently, they’ve deteriorated further, mostly due to Jill Biden. In the hours and days after the debate, she kept her husband cloistered away from anyone who might convince him to drop out.

“Jill Biden is the driving force behind her husband’s reelection campaign, just as she was in 2020 when other members of the family (including Biden’s sister Val) considered him too impaired to run. The next generation of potential Democratic candidates understands all this as an opportunity, and they’re circling, particularly Gretchen Whitmer, who is promoting herself aggressively.”

Jill Biden

Jill and the Biden family plan to continue on, but if his poll numbers prove he can’t win, anything could happen at the August convention. They could hand-pick the next president.

Makes a good point about democracy https://t.co/qQ23BhgVjj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2024

Related