Tucker Explains Why He Is Interviewing the Russian President

Tucker is in Moscow and will interview Russian President Putin.

He explains why in this clip.

Tucker has taken a lot of flack for doing what journalists are supposed to do – report. As he says in the clip below, Americans don’t know what is actually going on in Eastern Europe because of the heavy censorship. He wants to give people the opportunity to hear another side.

COURAGE TO INTERVIEW

“There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously, so we thought about it carefully over many months,” Tucker said. “Here’s what we’re doing because it’s our job. We’re in journalism. Our duty is to inform people two years into a war that’s reshaping the entire world. Most Americans are not informed. They have no real idea what’s happening in this region here, in Russia, or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know they’re paying for much of it in ways they might not fully yet perceive.

“The war in Ukraine is a human disaster. It’s left hundreds of thousands of people dead, an entire generation of young Ukrainians, and depopulated the largest country in Europe, but the long-term effects are even more profound.

“This war has utterly reshaped the global military and trade alliances, and the sanctions that followed have as well, and in total, they have upended the world economy, the post-World War II economic order.

“The system that guaranteed prosperity in the West for more than 80 years is coming apart very fast, and along with it, the dominance of the US dollar. These are not small changes. They are history-altering developments; they will define the lives of our grandchildren.

“Most of the world understands this perfectly well. They can see it. Ask anyone in Asia or the Middle East what the future looks like.

THE UNAWARE

“English-speaking countries seem mostly unaware. They think that nothing has really changed, and they think that because no one has told them the truth. Their media outlets are corrupt. They lie to their readers and viewers, and they do that mostly by omission. For example, since the day the war in Ukraine began, American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine, and they’ve done scores of interviews with Ukrainian President Zelensky. “We ourselves put in a request for an interview with Zelensky; we hope he accepts.

[The ones] he’s already done in the United States are not traditional interviews. They are fawning pep sessions specifically designed to amplify Zelensky’s demand that the US enter more deeply into war in Eastern Europe and pay for it.

“That is not journalism. It is government propaganda, the ugliest kind, the kind that kills people. At the same time, our politicians and media outlets have been doing this, promoting a foreign leader like he’s a new consumer brand; not a single Western journalist has bothered to interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin.

“Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now. We’ve never heard his voice. That’s wrong. Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they’re implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it because we are Americans, too. “Freedom of speech is our birthright. We were born with the right to say what we believe. That right cannot be taken away no matter who is in the White House, but they’re trying anyway.

SPYING ON TUCKER

[Years ago, they]illegally spied on our text messages and then leaked the contents to their servants in the news media. They did this in order to stop a Putin interview that we were planning. We’re pretty certain they did exactly the same thing once again, but this time, we came to Moscow anyway. We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin; we are here because we love the United States and we want to remain prosperous and free; we paid for this trip ourselves; we took no money from any government or group, nor are we charging people to see the interview. It is not behind a paywall. Anyone can watch the entire thing shot live to tape and unedited on our website, tuckercarlson.com.

Elon Musk, to his great credit, has promised not to suppress or block this interview once posted on his platform X, and we’re grateful for that. Western governments, by contrast, will certainly do their best to censor this video on other less principled platforms because that’s what they do. They are afraid of information they can’t control, but you have no reason to be afraid of it. We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can and then, like a free citizen and not a slave, you can decide for yourself.”

WATCH:

Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

