Elon Musk’s Lawyers Sue Disney, Lucas Film for Gina Carano

“Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney,” wrote Gina Carano on X. The former Disney star Gina Carano was fired under leftist Bob Chapek for offensive speech. Elon Musk was looking for the right free speech case, and he chose hers.

She was fired very unfairly after being vilified by the cancel culture. Disney caved.

One of Carano’s Instagram posts featured a person with several masks covering their face and head with the caption: “Meanwhile in California.”

Another ‘offensive’ post warned of the dangers in today’s cancel culture climate.

It read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she wrote.

None of what she wrote was bigoted, quite the opposite. Recently, Elon Musk’s lawyers contacted her. They want her case to become a key free speech case, and she has enthusiastically agreed.

GINA CARANO’S POST ON X

After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm & there are no plans for her to be in the future.

Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities are abhorrent & unacceptable.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time.

My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.

The thing is I never even used aggressive language. I shared thought provoking quotes, pictures, memes & occasionally I used my own words, not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times.

Look with your own eyes at what I posted and ask yourself, for example, where did I compare Republicans to the Jewish people in the holocaust? I didn’t. Ask yourself why they were calling me a racist. Was there any merit behind that or history of it whatsoever? No.

Look at why I was called a transphobe–for making droid noises from Star Wars? “Beep, bop, boop” was obviously directed to the online bullies and did not in any way denigrate transgender people.

Were my questions about masks, lockdowns & forced vaccines ok to ask & push the subject into the light? Should we have been allowed to publicly discuss those topics at that time without being harassed or censored? Absolutely.

Hollywood says they support female representation & equal rights. Why then were my male co-stars permitted to speak without harassment & re-education courses or termination, but I was not afforded the same right to exercise my freedom of speech.

Artists do not sign away our rights as American citizens when we enter into employment. I have spoken to all my co-stars since I was fired & there is nothing but care and kind words between us. I respect their right to free speech & do not have to think the same on every issue to be their friends & work with them & I know they feel the same towards me.

A couple months ago @ElonMusk tweeted that if you had been fired from using the platform (X) for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer these people legal representation. Quite the noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney.

Still, I did respond back “I think I qualify” & thousands of people agreed–but I did not expect anything.

To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story & many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers & X believe whole-heartedly in my case & are moving forward.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude & thank you to @ElonMusk & @X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light.

As for me, I would love to pick up where I left off & continue my journey of creating & participating in story-telling, which is my utmost passion & everything I worked so hard for. It has been difficult to move forward with the lies & labels stuck on me, backed & encouraged by the most powerful entertainment company in the world.

I am grateful someone has come to my defense in such a powerful way & look forward to clearing my name.

Thank you to all the people who have supported me & made your voices heard. I pray God blesses each & every one of you.

With love,

Gina Carano For inquiries contact: CaranoLawsuit@schaerrjaffe.com

Related