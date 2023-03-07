Tucker Exposes the ‘Deadly Insurrection’ Lie

Last night, Tucker Carlson began showing relevant clips from the January 6th ‘deadly insurrection’ shamelessly used to describe a riot and a mostly, literally, peaceful protest. Carlson was only allowed to take clips, but he took some we have never seen before. Last night, we posted the astonishing tape proving the Shaman was falsely imprisoned for four years. It’s similar to the lie Hillary Clinton told about the filmmaker who allegedly started the Egyptian riot at the embassy. She didn’t want to admit the riot was caused by al-Qaida for political expediency. The Shaman, Jacob Chansley, became the face of the riot so they had to lie and imprison him for years.

In Tucker’s words…

“Within hours of January 6th, literally hours, you begin to hear that day described as a deadly insurrection, not described by one news outlet or one politician, but in unison by all of them, almost like it was coordinated.”

“A deadly insurrection that’s how history may record January 6th but the tape that we reviewed from within the building on that day proves it was neither an insurrection nor deadly.”

Watch:

“The Democratic Party and its publicists in the national news media had settled on a description of what had happened that day. They distilled an enormous number of highly complex events that even now we don’t fully understand into a single emotionally-laden political slogan, which they’ve repeated for years with remarkable discipline. January 6th, they said, was a deadly insurrection. There was a deadly insurrection that the right wing is trying to cover up.”

“Everything about that phrase is a lie very little about January 6th was organized, or violent surveillance video from inside the capitol shows mostly peaceful chaos, but the slogan worked. The term deadly carries enormous emotional power, which is why they used it to prove the insurrection was deadly. Propagandists pointed to the death of an officer called Brian Sicknick.”

The mob didn’t kill Officer Sicknick…

“The mob killed officer Brian Sicknick, that’s what they said. It was their single most powerful indictment of the January 6th protesters…they repeated that claim for years. They are still repeating it.”

“At first, they told the country that officer Sicknick was murdered with a fire extinguisher. Officer Brian Sicknick died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher…that story came from the New York Times, which is effectively the assignment editor for most of the rest of American media. It was a lie untrue in any way, but only after that lie had hardened into conventional wisdom did the newspaper bother to retract it.”

They transformed him into a leftist martyr…

The damage had been done. Brian Sicknick, himself a Trump voter, had been transformed without his consent into a political martyr of the left. His memory was shamelessly exploited by the incoming Biden administration in February of 2021…[his] body lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda where a parade of unscrupulous politicians made use of it.”

“Brian Sicknick should not be reduced to a prop for the political ambitions of the Democratic Party. He was a human being. The facts of his life matter, including how he died. To this day, media accounts describe Sicknick as someone who was quote, slain, on January 6th. The video we reviewed proves that is a lie. Here is surveillance footage of Sicknick walking in the capital after he was supposedly murdered by the mob outside. By all appearances, Sicknick is healthy and vigorous. He’s wearing a helmet, so it’s hard to imagine he was killed by a head injury. Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not the result of violence he suffered at the entrance to the capitol. This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie that Democrats have told us about January 6th. And it was indeed a lie.”

The January 6 panel lied…

“The January 6th committee knew perfectly well that Brian Sicknick was walking normally through the capitol after he was supposedly murdered by Trump supporters, and they know that because they saw this tape. We can be sure because the footage contains an electronic bookmark that is still archived in the capital’s computer system. That means that investigators working for the Democratic Party reviewed this tape. They saw it, but they refused to release the tape to the public. Why? Because this tape would shatter the fraud, they were perpetrating on the country. Because hiding the truth served their political interest. They lied about the police officer they claimed to revere. If they were willing to do that, then their dishonesty knew no limits, and as you’ll see in a moment, the dishonesty did know no limits.”

Watch:

Related