Tucker & Hannity accuser’s story is falling apart

Cathy Areu, 49, filed a lawsuit on Monday, accusing several current and former Fox personalities of sexually inappropriate behavior toward her.

Areu says she was prevented from appearing on Fox News after she rebuffed several advances from the likes of Carlson, Hannity, Kurtz, and others.

Fox News arranged for a third-party investigation that concluded Areu’s claims are false.

“Based on the findings of a comprehensive independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm, including interviews with numerous eyewitnesses, we have determined that all of Cathy Areu’s claims against FOX News, including its management as well as its hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity & Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell, are false, patently frivolous, and utterly devoid of any merit,” the statement said.

IT DIDN’T HAPPEN THAT DAY

Emails obtained by Mediaite show “inconsistencies” in Areu’s claims against the network and some of its personalities.

One of her accusations is that Tucker told her his wife and children weren’t with him that night as he tried to seduce her into coming to his room.

Mediaite’s Rudy Takala wrote that “eyewitness accounts indicate Carlson’s wife was with him on a key evening when Areu said Carson promised her he would be alone.”

Areu’s attorney is now trying to say she got the dates confused.

THE HANNITY ALLEGATION IS FALLING APART ALSO

Areu said she appeared on Hannity’s show, and at one point in front of employees, the host “threw $100 on the set desk.”

“[Hannity] then began calling out to the men in the room and demanding that someone take Ms. Areu out on a date for drinks at Del Friscos,” the outlet reported of Areu’s allegations. “He repeatedly yelled ‘Who wants to take her on a date?'”

Areu, who claimed to be terribly embarrassed by the entire ordeal, said that she began “quietly pleading with one of her friends in the room to accept the money so that the humiliation would end.”

According to Areu, “none of the staff cooperated with Mr. Hannity.”

Fox News insists, however, that Hannity offered Areu and her friend $100 “to get drinks next door at Del Friscos after the appearance” on the show.

Areu reportedly sent communications to Hannity and his staffers after the event. One read, “Thanks so much for having me on. Way too much fun.”

She sent another email the next day that read, “Please thank Sean for a fun evening. He shouldn’t have! … but We did exactly as he and Alex’s [her friend who accompanied her] had bet. Down to the pineapple martini.”

However, Areu, in her lawsuit, insisted that was the incident that resulted in her being banned from future appearances on Hannity’s show.

Areu, according to Mediaite, was on the show another five times after that.

She seems crazy.

You can read more from the lengthy investigative report here.