Fires set inside Portland federal courthouse fence — 18 arrested on federal charges

Late Thursday and early Friday, downtown Portland was ablaze once again. Fires were set both inside and outside the fence surrounding the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse, police said.

A THOUSAND PEOPLE BLOCKING TRAFFIC

The Portland Police Bureau reported ‘in the evening hours, a large group of more than a thousand people gathered outside of the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse in Downtown Portland. For several hours, the group blocked traffic, and vocalized in demonstration.”

“At 11 p.m., group members began setting fires inside the fence that protects the Federal Courthouse. Several other people were seen shaking the fence, launching projectiles over the fence, and using different tools to try and dissemble the fence.”

“Several people breeched the fence and Federal Police Officers came out to disperse the crowd. As Federal Police Officers dispersed the group they were hit with large projectiles, various incendiaries, and flashed with lasers.”

This is after it was announced that three federal officers might be permanently blinded by lasers.

“By 1 a.m., a couple hundred people returned to the fence protecting the Federal Courthouse. These people continued to set fires, cut and breech the fence, and launch commercial grade fireworks towards the Federal Courthouse. The Federal Police Officers once again exited the Federal Court house and dispersed the crowd.”

“At 1:58 a.m., Portland Police issued public address announcements declaring an unlawful assembly. The announcements instructed the group to leave the area, moving to the north and the west. Many people stayed in the area and continued to light fires, and destruct federal courthouse property.”

Over the next several hours, the group slowly dissipated.

18 PEOPLE ARRESTED

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon announced that 18 people were arrested on charges “including assaulting federal officers, arson, and damaging government property.”

“U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced Friday that 18 people have been arrested and are facing federal charges this week for their roles in recent weeknight protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland.”

“According to court documents, since May 26, 2020, protests in downtown Portland have been followed by nightly criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism. The Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a nightly target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, sustaining extensive damage.”

“U.S. Marshals Service deputies and officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to nightly threats and assaults from demonstrators while performing their duties.”

The Suspects

“Five people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 20, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 21, 2020. Jennifer Kristiansen, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer; Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance; Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with trespassing on federal property; and Caleb Ehlers, 23, and Paul Furst, 22, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order.”

“Seven people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 21, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 22, 2020. Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with willfully damaging government property; Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson; Marnie Sager, 27, and Ella Miller, 26, are charged failing to comply with a lawful order; and Taylor Lemons, 31; Giovanni Bondurant, 19; and Gabriel Houston, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers.”

“Six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 22, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 23, 2020. Joseph Lagalo, 37; Baily Dreibelbis, 22; Nicholas Kloiber, 26; David Hazan, 24; Hailey Holden, 30; and Cameron Knuetson, age unknown, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order.”

All defendants are presumed to be local residents.

WATCH SOME OF THE VIDEO

Roman candles make it inside the doors of the courthouse pic.twitter.com/77ZvfWYCdP — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 24, 2020

Rioters try to make the fire bigger at the Portland federal courthouse. Video by @RichieMcGinniss. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/dkB2C5UXgt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

The fire rises pic.twitter.com/BZNhYbKK17 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 24, 2020

Banging on the fence pic.twitter.com/PAa4mzmSdB — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 24, 2020

FPS issues warning on messing with the fence, use of force: impact munitions and/or arrest pic.twitter.com/LhpLYcELtw — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 24, 2020

This is what rioters do to the Portland federal courthouse every single night. #antifa Photos: DOJ pic.twitter.com/7F8q4hz6Hh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

Dancing man ignored dispersal orders at Portland riot. Federal law enforcement left him be. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/YTTTq2YQfn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020