Tucker says Ms. Powell wouldn’t provide evidence, Snerdley responds -updated

During his monologue on his show last night, Tucker Carlson said that he tried to get Sidney Powell on his show. He wanted her to discuss some evidence she has that Dominion switched votes from Trump to Biden. She has made a claim on-air several times and again yesterday at the press conference with Rudy Giuliani.

While agreeing that electronic voting is dangerous, Tucker said Ms. Powell would not provide any evidence. When pressed, she told Tucker not to contact her again.

When Tucker contacted Trump campaign staff that the network knows, they said she hadn’t given them any evidence.

Dominion has denied everything Ms. Powell has said, from ties to Smartmatic and Venezuela to storing votes overseas.

Rudy Giuliani said last night that even without that, meaning evidence of Dominion’s malfeasance, he still has enough evidence. Does he think Ms. Powell doesn’t have the goods? We’ll find out soon.

We don’t know why Ms. Powell won’t share any evidence she says she has. Perhaps she sees the media, including Fox, as the enemy.

Watch:

Those comments caused a great deal of angry backlash, but that isn’t fair. Let’s wait and see. Tucker has stood up for the President under tremendous pressure not to do so.

SNERDLEY RESPONDS

Rush’s assistant, Bo Snerdley, wants people to wait for her to present the evidence in the courtroom where it belongs. Why would she give it away now?

We think this is what Rush’s main man, Bo Snerdley, was referring to in this tweet:

Anybody want to explain what happened tonight? On a certain network? With a certain host? — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 20, 2020

I am keeping my power dry. I happen to not only highly respect @SidneyPowell1 – as a lawyer I think she is just an incredible human being. I want the truth to come out. In a courtroom.

IF this is as she has said- buckle your seat belts. Bumpy ride ahead. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 20, 2020

She needs to present real evidence in court. Not in front of a TV or radio host, or a print journalist. Why would she give the opposition an opportunity to destroy witnesses, to threaten them etc. Do we not understand who we are dealing with here? https://t.co/A0dLJpqGjM — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 20, 2020

1) where is the “evidence” that what the Trump lawyers are alleging did NOT happen? 2) Where is the “evidence” that the MSM ” journalists” claiming there is “no evidence” have thoroughly and honestly researched their assertions?Or are they just “baseless”? — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 20, 2020

Can we please not do that? Tucker is not a “POS”. Even if we think he is dead wrong, he has stood up and faced arrows – to the extent his own family was threatened. Let’s be willing not to call him horrid names – again – even if we think he is dead wrong. https://t.co/Sz0lU8uy0v — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 20, 2020

How quickly we turn on our own:

I see a lot of people demanding “evidence” from @SidneyPowell1

a) how quickly we turn on our own

b) pls show me one high profile case – where the evidence was laid out in the press instead of at the trial.

c) where is the “evidence” this election was fair — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 20, 2020

Updated: Bo Snerdley’s comments were added after publication