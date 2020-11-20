Tucker lashes out at MSM for their reaction to Trump campaign presser

Tucker Carlson lashed out at the media on his show last night after their vicious or dismissive reactions to the Trump lawyers’ press conference. During the presser, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis gave an overview of the evidence they have of election fraud.

Rudy Giuliani was dismissed by the media as a madman and the entire presentation as a clown show. Tucker said the media is losing the little credibility they have. Rudy did bring some evidence as examples of what he has, and yet, the media referred to it as ‘evidence he says he has.’ Why didn’t they check, Tucker asked.

Watch his comments: