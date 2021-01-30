Tucker shares some scary truth!

Tucker said you might be wondering why Democrats became so vicious after they won. You’d think they’d be happy. Instead, Democrats are silencing even the mildest dissent.

Democrats are comparing Trump supporters with ISIS and if you disagree, you can’t work in the U.S. government. That happened. It’s fact.

It is the “most audacious” assault of civil liberties in U.S. history., Tucker said.

Why are they doing it?

Tucker said the Democrat Party exists to control everything, but that’s not all that is going on. Go deeper. Look at the fence around the seat of democracy. There is a theme, Tucker says.

Watch:

