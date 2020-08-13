Tucker slams Dems, tells them to start telling the truth

Tucker Carlson was fed up last night with the lies told about the so-called protesters. He says the protests are riots and Democrats are lying about the riots to win the election.

Democrats won’t say a word about the violence and destruction. For example, did you know about the riots in LA, DC, Virginia? Most hear about Portland and New York, but these highly organized astroturf protests/riots are funded and they are taking place throughout the country.

Tucker explained that he doesn’t know that these unleashed rioters can be stopped, even if Biden is elected.

“The question is we’re all assuming that if Joe Biden gets elected this will stop because clearly these are militia being used by the Democrat Party to win an election. But will it stop if Biden is elected? Will Biden be able to stop it even if he tries? Will he have any power at all?…”

“The country is not movable. It’s not just an idea it’s a physical place, 330 million people live here and have lived here happily for the most part for centuries. And now a small group of unhappy people is wrecking it. And no one is stopping them. This isn’t about who gets elected in the next presidential election. It’s about if you’re going to want to live here at the end. So it’s time to stop lying about what’s happening, start telling the truth, and demand an end to this nonsense.”

Good question. It seems like they will riot every time they disagree with something.

It’s not just Democrats not saying a word about the riots, Why aren’t all of the Republicans screaming from the rafters?

This is a fascinating segment from Tucker Carlson last night: