Black men in Chicago riot area chase ‘protesters’ away

Watch these black men in Chicago protect their community and chase the Black Lives Matter ‘protesters’ away. They demand the BLMers leave. A community member could be heard saying “Go protest on 57th and Aberdeen thats where he [a baby] was shot…but you won’t be cops wont protect your asses.”

They wanted to know where they were when a baby was shot.

Duane Kidd, a 42-year-old lifelong resident of Englewood, where rioting occurred this past weekend, yelled: “None of these motherf—–s are gonna be here tomorrow. That’s why I got a problem.”

Kidd and several other longtime residents of Englewood pushed back on a rally in the neighborhood Tuesday evening that was planned by several local police reform organizations.

According to Kidd, residents of the South Side neighborhood were given no prior notice of the rally. He was especially concerned that Englewood community members would bear the brunt if tensions flared up between police and non-residents.

“They didn’t let the community know. They didn’t put flyers on peoples’ doors,” Kidd said. “If they would’ve gotten something incited with the police, who’s gotta deal with it tomorrow? The community. Not them. They’ll be somewhere sipping sangria somewhere. I’m telling you like it is.”

Great idea, Mr. Kidd! Notice that a lot of these Black Lives Matter organizers are obnoxious white youth. They come into these communities, allegedly to protest, start riots, and then leave the damage behind. There are too many white liberals/leftists in BLM and most of their money comes from George Soros who hates our country. Plus it’s a Marxist organization.

VIDEOS

Some community members and protesters are getting into arguments here at the 7th district police station, many community members are demanding that these protesters leave their community and protest somewhere else. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/Ej1dUwGRgc — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020

Community members continue to ask protesters to leave and ask “where are you when a baby’s shot” #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/RupqAzvLUv — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020

Tensions between community memebers are growing, community activists arent tolerating these folks here. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/xmVNYPfqlx — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020

Protesters are trying to block media cameras from documenting the arguments between the community activists and protesters. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) August 11, 2020