Vote for Biden-Harris to dismantle America

Kamala Harris, once a top cop in California, does not believe in due process. A couple of clips below give examples of that. Not believing in peoples’ rights to due process is a very serious problem in a vice president who must — of necessity — be ready to lead from day one. Joe Biden will resist nothing she decides to do. That is clear to many of us on both sides of the aisle.

Voting for Biden-Harris is a vote to dismantle America. Harris is a member of the furthest left mob. She has yet to voice one ounce of complaint about the riots.

Today, on Outnumbered, leftist Leslie Marshall, a radio host from California, said she “laughed out loud the hardest when President Trump said Kamala Harris was the most progressive senator in the U.S. Senate. And I could see Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders go ‘What.'”

With that, all the people on the panel laughed, no pushback at that point. She went on to suggest Harris is not far left, it’s a false portrayal, and she brings “enthusiasm.” Dagen McDowell agreed strongly that Harris brings enthusiasm but later warned about Harris’ negatives on health care and economy.

President Trump said Harris is “radical left” and she is.

A detailed assessment by Voteview found Harris’ voting record is farther left than 97 percent of Democrats in the 116th Senate and more liberal [leftist] than 99 percent of the Senate as a whole.

Of current members of the U.S. Senate, Harris ranks more liberal [leftist] than Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) while placing as the Democrat with the most liberal [leftist] voting record in the chamber aside from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Later on Outnumbered, Townhall contributor Katie Pavlich, asked if she’s a socialist or a centrist. She followed up explaining how far left Harris is.

Harris’ voting record, according to GovTrack, is to the left of [communist] Bernie Sanders. There is no shade between her and the hard left Democrats. Leslie tried to claim Harris has gone down the center or to the right. That simply isn’t true.

Watch:

Remember how the NYT reported, then retracted, sexual assault claims against Kavanaugh, and Harris said he should have to prove they didn’t happen? pic.twitter.com/NLge6uzehj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 13, 2020

Harris just said as a prosecutor she knows the case against Trump is “open and shut.” When asked in a debate about the case against Trump, she offered … his comment about shooting someone on 5th Ave. https://t.co/rMsVE9hbwH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2020