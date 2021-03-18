Tucker speaks to the betrayal on our border by a most reckless admin









The DHS Secretary admitted yesterday that illegal aliens are allowed into the entire country without any COVID testing, Tucker said on his show last night. Forget COV, what about Ebola since there is an outbreak right now. Joe Biden was asked if he would visit the border and he said, “not at the moment.” When Harris was asked about the terrorists, criminals, children are pouring into the country, she said she wasn’t briefed about it. She was too busy promoting Critical Race Theory, Tucker continued.

This will change the country forever, he added.

As he said, no one is ever sent home. There has never been an administration this reckless. Mass migration will transform us irrevocably. There will be no turning back. Over the past thirty years, the population of this country has exploded by over 100 million people. We are becoming more jammed, chaotic, and less cohesive.

Watch:

Sean Hannity gave a good summary:

Related