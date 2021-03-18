Joe Biden’s treacherous plan for the USA was laid out in 2015









Sitting next to the current DHS secretary, Joe Biden explained his plan for the nation’s future in 2015. He said we should want all the world to keep flooding the country. “Nor should we want it to stop. As a matter of fact, it’s one of those things we should be most proud of.”

Joe told his audience in this clip, “There’s a second thing in that black box, an unrelenting stream of immigration, non-stop, non-stop, Folks like me who were Caucasian of European descent for the first time in 2017 will be in an absolute minority in the United States of America, absolute minority. Fewer than 50% of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.”

Identity politics was alive and well in 2015. You just weren’t paying attention. He wasn’t talking about normal migration and assimilation to our values.

Watch the self-loathing, racist, arrogant Joe Biden:

This is important because at the same time, a conservative radio host, Sue Payne, was accidentally allowed onto an internal White House phone call. It was a meeting of the Task Force of New Americans led by Cecilia Munoz and included 16 members of Barack Obama’s Cabinet. She was the top advisor to then-President Obama on this.

THE COUNTRY WITHIN A COUNTRY

The Obama-Biden administration planned to develop a “country within a country” aimed at forming a new, and instantly fundamentally transformed the United States.

He planned to legalize 13 to 15 million illegal aliens and quickly move them on to citizenship.

When these “new Americans” come out of the shadows, the communities in which they’ve been placed will be designated as “receiving communities,” according to the conversation Ms. Payne heard.

The “new Americans” are considered “seedlings” by the then-White House and the “receiving communities” are the “fertile ground” to nurture them, according to comments made during the meetings.

Citizens will then be pushed into the shadows as the “New Americans” come out of the shadows.

One member of the task force said they will be forming a “country within a country.”

At the meetings, it was said that “immigrants need to be aware of the benefits they are entitled to”.

Non-assimilation was key. The New Americans would “navigate not assimilate.”

Is this what we want to be? Like the rest of the world after more than 200 years as a free nation? We are now to become like the rest of the world – unfree with elites and dictators ordering us into servitude and poverty?

When whites and Christians are in the minority, we will be persecuted. Can’t you see it now? The Left made it about color and race, but it’s not about that really. It’s about our mad dash to something far worse than communism.

Watch:

