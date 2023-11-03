Tucker Visits Julian Assange in Prison

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Tucker Carlson visited Julian Assange today at the Belmarsh high-security prison. This should be the next bombshell interview. He tweeted a picture with the inscription “Visiting Julian Assange at Belmarsh prison this morning.”

In the photo below, he is walking with Assange’s wife, Stella.

Mr. Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, an outlet that publishes classified documents. They say they do not hack but are given the leaked documents.

Assange has been imprisoned since 2019 while he awaits the outcome of an extradition hearing to the United States on charges he violated the Espionage Act by publishing classified documents.

He is Australian.

A British high court judge rejected his most recent appeal to not be sent to the United States, but he still has options. His wife said he would soon appeal.

This is one of the issues that got him in trouble with American intelligence.

Jimmy dore convinced Tucker that Assange should be pardoned. I don’t see that happening with Democrats in power.


