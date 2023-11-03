Tucker Visits Julian Assange in Prison

Tucker Carlson visited Julian Assange today at the Belmarsh high-security prison. This should be the next bombshell interview. He tweeted a picture with the inscription “Visiting Julian Assange at Belmarsh prison this morning.”

In the photo below, he is walking with Assange’s wife, Stella.

Mr. Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, an outlet that publishes classified documents. They say they do not hack but are given the leaked documents.

Assange has been imprisoned since 2019 while he awaits the outcome of an extradition hearing to the United States on charges he violated the Espionage Act by publishing classified documents.

He is Australian.

A British high court judge rejected his most recent appeal to not be sent to the United States, but he still has options. His wife said he would soon appeal.

Visiting Julian Assange at Belmarsh Prison this morning pic.twitter.com/5XR51QTZgy — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 2, 2023

This is one of the issues that got him in trouble with American intelligence.

“The goal is to have an endless war, not a successful war!” Julian Assange has a fascinating story that everyone wants to hear. Tucker is the one who can get it done! pic.twitter.com/mNaDkddDvw — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 2, 2023

Jimmy dore convinced Tucker that Assange should be pardoned. I don’t see that happening with Democrats in power.

pic.twitter.com/7BkHY85gOo I was pilloried for bringing my message about Assange on Tucker Carlson’s show, but I’m so very glad I did anyway: https://t.co/YzCslS0x4e — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) November 2, 2023

