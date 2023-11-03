CO Hearing: Trump Attorneys Played 4 Minutes of Democrats Calling for Violence

M Dowling
The hearing to remove Donald Trump from the ballot in the 2024 presidential election takes place in far-left Denver with a biased judge. The prosecutors brought in Democrat professors as witnesses. One, Professor Simi said he can tell Trump incited the far right from “signals,” which equates to dog whistles. They brought in one of the anti-Trump celebrity cops from J6.

The newspapers in Denver are against Donald Trump and cast him as an insurrectionist. It is likely that they will remove him from the ballot, and this will end up in the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Mr. Trump’s attorneys played four minutes of top Democrats calling for violence, death, destruction, and Donald Trump’s assassination. If Trump is an insurrectionist, he can’t hold a candle to Democrats.

Minnesota is also conducting a hearing to remove President Trump. Michigan is also threatening.

Kash Patel testified. He is one of Trump’s biggest supporters so the media is bashing Trump’s attorneys for bringing in his aides to testify on his behalf. They are the ones who know what’s going on.


