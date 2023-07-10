Tucker Will Host First GOP Presidential Forum

On Monday, Blaze TV announced that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will host the first Republican presidential forum of the 2024 primary season. The event will take place at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, later this month.

“Blaze Media is teaming up with THE FAMILY LEADER to bring you the first presidential forum of the 2024 Republican Primary season, hosted by Tucker Carlson,” Blaze TV tweeted. We’ll be live streaming this event all day Friday, July 14th, on BlazeTV and the BlazeTV YouTube channel.”

Blaze indicated that the participating GOP candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Donald Trump hasn’t decided yet if he will attend. He’s way ahead of all the other candidates. It might not benefit him.

A candidate must register at least 1 percent in at least three national polls or 1 percent in two national polls and in a poll from two of the first four states to vote in the GOP caucuses and primaries — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.

They also must bring in at least 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 unique donors from 20 or more states and territories. They also must sign a loyalty pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee, a point of contention among some candidates.

