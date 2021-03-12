Tucker will not apologize to the mob for mocking Biden’s PC military

On Thursday, some top military officials attacked FOX News host Tucker Carlson.
Tucker Carlson had previously mocked the military and Joe Biden over a new program that includes “maternity flight suits” for pregnant women flying military planes.
Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, took it to heart and he claims that their medical professionals were included in the decision and gave the pregnant women the go-ahead.
Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, goes after Tucker Carlson after the Fox News anchor’s comments about pregnant women in the military.
“Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military,” Carlson said. pic.twitter.com/515slvWCBZ
Greg Kelly of Newsmax wrote on Twitter: This “Marine” just sounded off on domestic politics and TUCKER CARLSON, and he did it in UNIFORM—-about the most UNSAT crap I’ve seen in a long time. Violating both the letter and SPIRIT of every protocol of what NOT do in Uniform. The PENTAGON put him up to it? UNSAT!!!
Today Tucker was trending in a bad way with people like nasty partisan Tammy Duckworth saying, “F— Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”
Tucker was NOT mocking women. That’s just another distortion by the dishonest Left.
TUCKER WON’T APOLOGIZE
Tucker’s point is and was that the military culture is being transformed into a PC sort of military that ignores merit in lieu of immutable characteristics.
One of the comments Biden had made about the transformation of the military is they were “updating to meet hairstyles?” We want our military prepared with the right hairstyles???
Another was about the military fitting pregnant women with pregnancy flight suits. The latter was the comment Tucker used to mock the transformed military.
Trump bought weapons and Biden buys hats to fit hairstyles and pregnancy flight suits.
Tucker’s larger point was the fact that the military is less concerned about picking the best and more concerned about accommodating people according to unimportant qualities like gender, race, and sexual preferences.
It is alarming that the military is weakening itself.
(D)ommunism: They dominate your lives without calling it communism.
Intentional weakening so that the land of Sun Tzu can march in the shade and then enjoy some extra curricular activities.
Keep the Cicero passage about traitors handy as it will loom large.
Just read that the occupation of Mordor on the Potomac will last until the fall and there are more troops in DC than Iraq or Afghanistan (?)
O/T-also read that the CPUSA said no to a Judiciary Committee amendment that would require ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant (racist!) tries to purchase a firearm.
Political Correctness has no place in the Military. The Military’s job is to scare the hell out of our enemies and defeat them if scaring them isn’t enough. Unfortunately, woman soldiers aren’t as scary was as a bunch of “good old boys” from the South. Women just don’t say Rape, Pillage, and Plunder with any degree of seriousness. It’s the prospect of total annihilation of an enemy that keeps a country from having to go to war. A reality is that woman soldiers project weakness and that increases our chances of getting involved in a war when we otherwise wouldn’t have needed to. Pregnant Woman Soldiers and Airmen are just asking for some crazy Dictator to test our resolve. The reason that President Trump didn’t get us involved in a new War is because he scared the crap out of our enemies. He allowed the Media to project him as a loose cannon. When you publicly ask Generals, “Why do we have Nuclear Weapons if we will never use them?” that tells an enemy that their use really is on the table. Willing to go there, makes an enemy a lot less likely to do something stupid. Today we are seeing the Chinese do a lot of stupid things because we have a senile President and people trying to take control of the nuclear football. It is not a good idea for a Commander in Chief to share power. It’s a better idea to put someone who understands power in charge in the first place. President Trump understood Military Power, Financial Power, and the power of the Media which is why we aren’t at war with North Korea or China today. We are now toying with the possibility of that prospect with Compromised Democrats running the Government. Yes, Elections do have consequences which is why stupid people without a stake in America and just a hand out looking for free stuff shouldn’t be allowed to vote.