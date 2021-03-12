Tucker will not apologize to the mob for mocking Biden’s PC military









On Thursday, some top military officials attacked FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson had previously mocked the military and Joe Biden over a new program that includes “maternity flight suits” for pregnant women flying military planes.

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, took it to heart and he claims that their medical professionals were included in the decision and gave the pregnant women the go-ahead.

Watch:

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, goes after Tucker Carlson after the Fox News anchor’s comments about pregnant women in the military. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military,” Carlson said. pic.twitter.com/515slvWCBZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2021

Greg Kelly of Newsmax wrote on Twitter: This “Marine” just sounded off on domestic politics and TUCKER CARLSON, and he did it in UNIFORM—-about the most UNSAT crap I’ve seen in a long time. Violating both the letter and SPIRIT of every protocol of what NOT do in Uniform. The PENTAGON put him up to it? UNSAT!!!

Today Tucker was trending in a bad way with people like nasty partisan Tammy Duckworth saying, “F— Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”

Tucker was NOT mocking women. That’s just another distortion by the dishonest Left.

TUCKER WON’T APOLOGIZE

Tucker’s point is and was that the military culture is being transformed into a PC sort of military that ignores merit in lieu of immutable characteristics.

One of the comments Biden had made about the transformation of the military is they were “updating to meet hairstyles?” We want our military prepared with the right hairstyles???

Another was about the military fitting pregnant women with pregnancy flight suits. The latter was the comment Tucker used to mock the transformed military.

Trump bought weapons and Biden buys hats to fit hairstyles and pregnancy flight suits.

Tucker’s larger point was the fact that the military is less concerned about picking the best and more concerned about accommodating people according to unimportant qualities like gender, race, and sexual preferences.

It is alarming that the military is weakening itself.

Tucker wouldn’t apologize and explained his comment in this clip:

