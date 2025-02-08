Tucker’s Benz Interview: Is USAID Humanitarian or a Rogue CIA

Tucker Carlson spoke with Mike Benz, exposing USAID not as the noble humanitarian organization it purports to be. That’s their sideline.

Is it a Humanitarian organization? Benz compared it to a Milton Friedman analogy:

Milton Friedman gives this example about the pencil. … He talks about it in the context of libertarian economic theory. He says, look at this pencil. And he, you know, holds up a pencil and it’s got a lead tip and graphite and gum. And he goes, No. No single person in the world can make this pencil. The gum comes from trees in Malaysia and the lead comes from, you know, some mine in Africa. The graphite comes from graphite miners in South America. And it’s the magic of the market that makes it possible. You know, everyone is doing it for their own self-interest and economic gain. But it creates this magical web of cooperation where everyone profits. And that’s how we get cheap pencils in the U.S.

I think what we’re about to walk into on the flip side of that is that people have been lied to in this country where they thought that they’d been sold, that this was humanitarian aid, and cosigned it. And.

If Layer One Doesn’t Work, Layer Two Is Next

And let me come back to this point about the pencil because maybe that will disappear a little bit later in the story. And I’ll just sort of hint at it now, but. Right now, the people who are trying to defend US aid are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They want to defend it on humanitarian grounds, and then they get totally deluged with all the ways that it has gone wrong and all the horrible things that it’s funding.

So then, they turn to layer two. This is sort of like Lindsey Graham defending our operations in Ukraine when it was, you know, we need to do this for democracy, democracy. And then we say, okay, well, you canceled elections. You know, there are all these non-democratic things that are happening. And he goes, okay, okay, Layer two of my defense is there’s $14 trillion worth of natural resources under the soil.

Mike Benz said they finance rent-a-riots as they did in Bangladesh. The former President wouldn’t allow a US military base. The US felt it was vital for the US as a hedge against China. They couldn’t find groups opposed except among the LGBT and youth. They funded rap songs and riots to stir the LGBT groups and youth in general, and it worked. Whether you agree or not, the point is they rent riots. The IRI division [Internationalist Republicans] of USAID held transgender festivals and launched rap music, which is what they listen to. Go to 25:25 on the tape.

USAID Spending to Journalists Came Back to Impeach Trump

Benz added that Trump represents something very different from the “Bush-Biden Blob Uniparty.” The purpose of the Deep State is to provide continuity, he says. However, it’s tyranny if it isn’t responsive to the people.

Benz on Russiagate:

But basically, you had this foreign policy blob apparatus that hated Trump and wanted to take him out. And just like state and U.S. aid were paying Okapi to dig up dirt on foreign oligarchs and foreign presidents—the net result. And we don’t know if there was any sort of agreement, and I’m not saying that there was necessarily, you know, a direct agreement to do that. I’m not privy to that. But the fact is … in effect, what happened was that the faction of the foreign policy establishment that most detested Trump and wanted him out. He was being impeached because of his foreign policy around Russia and Ukraine. And so U.S. AID spending to journalists in Ukraine comes back to be used to impeach Trump.

Mike Benz: “USAID is effectively a rent-a-riot operation. That raises questions about the Black Lives Matter protests.” (0:00) The USAID Rabbit Hole Runs Deep

(5:29) Trump Is Performing Open Heart Surgery on the Country

(9:50) Is USAID Truly a Humanitarian Operation?

(19:41)… pic.twitter.com/KPWsfyQPDL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 8, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email