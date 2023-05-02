Tuckers’ Fox Nation Original on Canadian Tyranny Won’t Air – Too Dangerous?

Tucker’s specials are still on Fox Nation, and many more were in the can, but it looks like they will all be canceled. Fox announced that the documentary about Canadian Tyranny wouldn’t air.

A spokesperson for Fox News said, “There are no further episodes of Tucker Carlson Originals running” on the Fox Nation streaming service, The Toronto Star reports.

Carlson, one of the network’s most popular hosts, occasionally targeted Canada and leftist government tyranny. He was a vocal supporter of last year’s “Freedom Convoy” movement.

He joked about sending an armed force to Canada.

“Why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And I mean it,” Carlson said on Jan. 26. Moments later, Carlson laughed and added, “I’m just talking myself into a frenzy here.”

Tucker’s Too Dangerous?

In an interview, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said that comment, combined with Carlson’s dominant presence in the media landscape, was dangerous.

“You know, some people in Canada thought this was humorous and a joke,” said Bruce Heyman, who was former president Barack Obama’s representative in Ottawa from 2014 until the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

“But it was not a joke because of the people that he attracts and inspires,” Heyman said of Carlson’s viewers.

“I feel he was a dangerous actor.”

Now, Tucker is being made into a dangerous actor?

