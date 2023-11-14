Hockey Player Charged for Killing a Skater with His Skate

British police have charged a hockey player named Matt Petgrave with manslaughter for killing hockey player Adam Johnson with his skate.

Adam Johnson was a former NHL player. The incident happened in the UK’s EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League), not the NHL.

Adam Johnson was 29. People want ‘justice for Adam.

According to a Reuters report, Johnson was cut in his neck by a skate blade during the game and died as a result. The Nottingham Panthers, Johnson’s EIHL club, released a statement announcing Johnson’s death.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the statement read. “Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

“The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

The EIHL postponed all games scheduled for Sunday in honor of Johnson

BREAKING: British police have arrested Matt Petgrave & charged him with manslaughter He killed NHL player Adam Johnson on live TV with his skate. He received a standing ovation at a game last night. pic.twitter.com/dXW6iuuThP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2023

He kicked Adam Johnson in the throat with his skate, killing him on October 28th. At least it got a legal response. Though I’d argue this was murder and very intentional as a former IHL goalie myself. pic.twitter.com/7ocLdCUq9w — ‍☠️Captain Christopher MAGA ‍☠️ (@RealCaptainMaga) November 14, 2023

BREAKING: Hockey player Matt Petgrave has reportedly been arrested for the death of Adam Johnson. Johnson was killed after Petgrave’s skate slashed his neck during a hockey match. According to the Daily Express, police in England have “arrested a man” on suspicion of… pic.twitter.com/S8bUAk8VIE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2023

