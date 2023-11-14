Hockey Player Charged for Killing a Skater with His Skate

M Dowling
British police have charged a hockey player named Matt Petgrave with manslaughter for killing hockey player Adam Johnson with his skate.

Adam Johnson was a former NHL player. The incident happened in the UK’s EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League), not the NHL.

Adam Johnson was 29. People want ‘justice for Adam.

According to a Reuters report, Johnson was cut in his neck by a skate blade during the game and died as a result. The Nottingham Panthers, Johnson’s EIHL club, released a statement announcing Johnson’s death.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the statement read. “Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

“The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

The EIHL postponed all games scheduled for Sunday in honor of Johnson


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Deliberate kick. That bastard should be put away for a long time. I always thought the fighting in hockey was stupid. I’m surprised nobody else has died from it.”I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out”.

