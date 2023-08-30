Tucker’s Interview with PM Orban, from WWIII to Donald Trump

[Rushed Transcription]

A Very Dangerous Moment” – Hungary’s Orbán Warns Tucker. A 3rd World War Is Knocking On The Door.

“In the United States, you are described as being a fascist. Are you worried about being crushed by the United States? Tucker asked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“It’s dangerous,” Prime Minister Orban replied. “May I say I’m not the favorite politician of the liberals, unfortunately, but nobody’s perfect, you know. There are certain things which are more important than me, than my ego – family, nation, God. Liberal originally meant freedom, but now, in Europe, liberal means that you are the enemy of freedom.

“We will immediately find ourselves in World War III …the idea Ukraine is winning the war is a lie…Kiev will run out of soldiers before Russia, Orban said.

“We are allied to the United States, and we are worse treated than Russia…Don’t you let countries govern themselves,” Orban said.

Tucker added that the point of NATO is to provoke war with Russia.

Orban said, “This is a bad strategy. We have to stop it… We cannot beat them… they will not kill their leader… they will never give it up… they will invest more. It’s a joke. It’s a very dangerous moment,” Orban said.

Tucker said, “Now that’s obvious to you?”

“Not just for me. Everybody on the street, the third world war knocking on our door.”

The use of lawfare…that’s what was done by the communists, Orban said.

Tucker said you were just in an election; would it have been easier to just imprison your opponent?

“What’s going on now in your country, you know, to use the justice system against the political opponents? In Hungary, I think it’s impossible to imagine. That was done by the communists.

Tucker gave some background on Mr. Orban:

“As warned, Ukraine completely reshuffles the world order and threatens to destroy human civilization, it’s striking just how little information Americans are receiving about what happens. …the nation of Hungary shares a border with Ukraine. Its leader, Viktor Orban, the nation’s longest-serving Prime Minister, has been dealing with the Russians all of his life.

“He [Orban] grew up under Russian occupation. As a young man, he was arrested and thrown into jail by Russian-backed police for his efforts to liberate the country, and as Prime Minister, he’s dealt regularly with Vladimir Putin, whose nation supplies Hungary with most of its energy. Victor Orban understands Russia and Ukraine. So two years after we last spoke, we returned to Hungary to sit down with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and ask him what exactly is happening in Ukraine.”

Orban told Tucker, “It’s a lie, it’s not just a misunderstanding, it’s a lie, it’s impossible. … the Ukrainians, the poor Ukrainians die every day. Yes, hundreds and thousands, you know. So my heart is with …it’s a tragedy for Ukraine, but they will run out earlier from the number of soldiers than the Russians. What finally will count is boots on the ground, and the Russians are far stronger, far more numerous more numerous.

The Hungarian Prime Minister explained Russia’s viewpoint is very different from the West’s.

Orban said that when Westerners speak about politics, “the focus point is freedom, how to provide more and more freedom to the people. When you speak on politics in Russia, this is not the number one issue.

The number one issue is how to keep together the country because the country is very big and …freedom is just another issue, second, third, whatever. First, keep the country together. That generates a different kind of culture and understanding of politics that’s creating the kind of military approach like they always have on security, safety buffer zone, geopolitical approaches.”

“It’s a different approach… it’s legitimate to have that because… it’s their history, but we have to understand that we cannot beat them as we do just now… It’s impossible.

Orban said that Ukraine will not be able to win the war, and the West will not be able to influence “regime change” in Russia because it does not understand the Russians.

They will never give it up!

They will not kill their leader… they will never give it up… they will keep together the country, and they will defend it. We finance more, they will invest more, if we send more technical equipment, they will produce more. So don’t misunderstand the Russians. Don’t think they are going to get sick of Putin and throw him out. Come on, it’s a joke.”

Tucker asked him what would happen if we succeeded in killing Putin and what would happen to Russia and its nuclear stockpiles. Orban said people forget how dangerous Russia would be without strong leadership. It’s very dangerous, more than dangerous. In Washington, it’s safe; here in Hungary, we would feel the impact in 24 hours.

He described us as living in a very dangerous moment. Ukrainian and Hungarian soldiers who live in Ukraine are dying every day. If a Western nation were to send boots on the ground, we would immediately be in direct war with Russia, a third world war.

Orban wouldn’t say if the United States blew up Nord Stream, but he did say it crushed the German economy. He said there is another pipeline, the southern corridor, and we’ve made it clear if it’s blown up, it means war.

Only Trump Can End the Ukraine War, Hungarian PM Orbán Tells Tucker.

PM Orban would like to see Donald Trump back. He felt the world was safer then. He believes that only Donald Trump can end the war.

They discussed how Hungary keeps its culture and its nation together. It’s family, God, and nation, which they discussed at length.

