Tucker’s Next Gig Could Be a Forum Featuring Donald Trump

According to Washington Post writers, Tucker is meeting with Donald Trump to form an alternate Republican Forum. Perhaps this is what DJT needs to get his word out. Donald Trump has said he is interested in skipping a couple of debates.

The problem with that would be getting the other Republicans to attend.

According to Washington Post (WaPo), cable stations will eagerly sign up Tucker. Allegedly, his aspirations run higher. He’s willing to walk away from some of the millions left on his contract to get the freedom he needs.

Tucker is from a wealthy family. His father was a broadcaster, and his stepmother is a Swanson heir. Victor Davis Hanson describes him as California royalty.

From WaPo:

But Tucker Carlson — who was fired by Fox News last week at the height of his popularity and influence in right-wing punditry — has aspirations of moving into a larger role that doesn’t limit him to a single medium, according to people familiar with his thinking. And he is willing to walk away from some of the millions that Fox is contractually obligated to pay him if that would give him the flexibility to have a prominent voice in the 2024 election cycle.

Most ambitiously, Carlson wants to moderate his own GOP candidate forum, outside of the usual strictures of the Republican National Committee debate system. The idea, which he has discussed with Donald Trump, the front-runner for the party nomination, would test his vaunted sway over conservative politics. And it would take a jab at his former employer — Fox is hosting the first official primary debate, which Trump has threatened not to attend — if he can manage to make his grandest plan happen.

Tucker pre-recorded this next message the Thursday before he was fired. Irony!

Tucker Carlson’s pre-recorded message to CPAC Hungary 2023 was recorded before he was fired from Fox. He says: “If I ever get fired and have some time… and can leave… I will be there with you.” pic.twitter.com/aqw2OnDHHb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2023

The drip, drip of anti-Trump videos from Media Matters continues. Today, they’re trying to make us care about a joke Tucker told. It’s likely the videos come from Fox. They’re not even trying to hide it.

FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson asks makeup artist if “pillow fights ever break out” in the women’s bathroom in new behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/M2d6THLRdq pic.twitter.com/vSRooVlzVH — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 4, 2023

