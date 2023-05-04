4 of 5 Proud Boys Convicted, Face 20 Years in Prison, DJT Next?

The Proud Boys were convicted of the Civil War crime resurrected just for them by the Biden Department of Injustice. After a biased D.C. jury issued their judgment, they face twenty years in prison.

Convicted Proud Boys

Ethan Nordean – guilty of seditious conspiracy

Joe Biggs – guilty of seditious conspiracy

Zachary Rehl – guilty of seditious conspiracy

Proud Boy founder Enrique Tarrio – guilty of seditious conspiracy

The government destroyed evidence in this trial, but no one cared.

The Biden DoJ had to convict them to convince the public that the January 6 riot was a seditious conspiracy instigated by Donald Trump.

There was a government spy embedded in the defense. That’s unAmerican but the Left is lauding them for their cleverness. They spied on Mr. Rehl’s communications with his attorney.

The prosecution began closing arguments with a clip of Donald Trump. In my opinion, the trial was really to get to Donald Trump.

They were all convicted of a fraudulent white supremacy case. Julie Kelly writes:

The government showed the jury a portion of the September 2020 presidential debate; goaded by Joe Biden and then-Fox News host Chris Wallace to condemn “white supremacists and militia groups” in an effort to downplay Black Lives Matter and Antifa violence, Trump asked them to “give me a name.” Biden quickly answered, “the Proud Boys.”

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said in response.

The offhand remark—Trump later said he did not know who the Proud Boys were—made the group “jubilant,” assistant U.S. Attorney Conor Mulroe told the jury on Monday morning. “These defendants saw themselves as Donald Trump’s army, fighting to keep their preferred leader in power no matter what,” Mulroe said, referring to Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Enrique Tarrio, Dominic Pezzola, and Zachary Rehl.

One of the attorneys said a “wink and a mod” showed agreement to join the conspiracy. How insane, yet the jury bought it.

It’s all so ironic, especially given the fact that Antifa and Black Lives Matter are the Democrat Army. The illegal aliens pouring into the country are the Democrats’ army.

This Isn’t America

People who didn’t follow this trial have no idea how corrupt this prosecution and decision is. The trial is about Donald Trump, and the DoJ is working on prosecuting the former president and trying him in corrupt D.C… They will do anything to keep him out of office.

DOJ claimed the Proud Boys’ “seditious conspiracy” plot began on December 19, 2020. The day Trump posted this. That date is not an accident. https://t.co/2G8p0rT6Vp — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 4, 2023

Heartbreaking, especially for America.

Related