Soros DA Resigns Under Pressure – Pulls the Race Card

Missouri’s incompetent Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner, backed by George Soros funds, has finally resigned thanks to pressure from Republicans around the state.

Soros funded her her election in 2016 and again in 2020. She was going to seek a third term as of last month, but her resignation letter is dated effective June 1.

Her office is dysfunctional, and she won’t prosecute minority criminals.

Earlier this year, a criminal violated his bond over fifty times and was awaiting trial in a separate armed robbery case. While out on bail, he drove into a teen volleyball player. She lost both her legs. He didn’t have a license.

It was Gardner’s fault that he was free.

Her supporters tried to use the race card. Gardner resigned, claiming racism.

“Unfortunately, since the time I took office as the first Black female prosecutor in the State, people outside of the city have targeted me and, to advance their goals, have also targeted the fundamental rights of the city’s voters. In recent days, for example, The Missouri State Legislature began hearings on a bill that appears to permanently remove the right of every St. Louis voter to elect their Circuit Attorney, the only remaining elected position in our city’s criminal justice system. Instead, that bill gives the Governor the power to appoint our city’s chief prosecutor. It is hard to think of or more direct or brutal assault on our democracy, one that mirrors the attacks in Jackson, Mississippi, and throughout Florida.”

Does she believe that? Probably not. It’s evil race-baiting. The legislature had to devise a way to remove her powers over the most severe cases. She wouldn’t prosecute some of the worst offenders.

Gardner is the attorney who prosecuted the McCloskey’s for holding guns as radical thugs busted through a gate into their private neighborhood. They legally owned the guns. She has let criminals go free.

