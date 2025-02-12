Anderson Cooper: There’s No Evidence of Corruption in Government

CNN’s Anderson Cooper claims there was no fraud in government in a discussion with Chris Sununu and two other panelists. Anderson later cursed at Sununu, calling him a d*ck.

Cooper claimed that Elon Musk didn’t present evidence. He ignored the contractor with a three-month contract who was paid for two decades, the 150-year-old people who received welfare, and several other examples.

Sununu said, “I know what you’re not showing here, but Musk gave seven specific examples off the top of his head of where the corruption and fraud were.”

Cooper responded, “But we didn’t see any of that. He doesn’t present any actual evidence.”

They always say there is no evidence.

“He’s standing there in the Oval Office,” Sununu said. “Do you expect him to come in with 10,000 pages? And I have to be clear. To complain about this administration, about transparency when this president takes open questions on a daily basis, yet Joe Biden didn’t show up for a press conference in six months is insane.

“These guys are being extremely transparent. They don’t have to sit there and take the questions, but they do. It’s all on the website. It’s all out there.”

After the conversation became heated, Anderson said, “Don’t be a d*ck,” but later apologized.

Anderson Cooper tries to defend $59 million going to NYC for illegals by saying it wasn’t all for hotels. It was still for illegals. Who cares what the breakdown was? Then AC calls Sununu a d*ck. CNN is complete trash.pic.twitter.com/TBTrhDvxJE — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 12, 2025

Anderson is a liar:

Anderson Cooper is now claiming that there isn't government fraud to be exposed. Anderson also told us that Biden's mental decline was right wing disinformation. He also selectively edited Trump's interview so he could spread the Fine People Hoax. Anderson The Fraud. pic.twitter.com/HPlN4SkwrY — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 12, 2025

This is the presentation Cooper criticized:

