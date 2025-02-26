Tulsi Revoked Clearances, Terminated Sex Chatters Using Top Secret Gov Servers

Tulsi Gabbard has taken care of the more than 100 CIA, NSA, and DNI pornographic sex chatters using top-secret government NSA servers for their vulgarities. They no longer have security clearances and they will be terminated.

Imagine the potential for blackmail.

They did this during work hours. We obviously don’t need them if they have this much free time.

Rough Transcript from Tulsi’s Conversation with Jesse Watters on Fox:

“There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this what is really just an egregious violation of trust, what to speak of like basic rules and standards around professionalism.

“I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked. But the thing here, Jesse, is we got to take a step back, because this is just barely scratching the surface.

“When you see what these people were saying, and thanks to Chris Rufo for putting it all out online, they were brazen in using an NSA platform intended for professional use to conduct this kind of really, really horrific behavior, and they were brazen in doing this, because when was the last time anyone was really held accountable?

“Certainly not over the last four years, certainly not over the last 10, maybe 20 years, when we look at some of the biggest violations of the American people’s trust in the intelligence community.

“So today’s action in holding these individuals accountable is just the beginning of what we’re seeing across the Trump administration: carrying out the mandate the American people gave him: clean house, root out that rot and corruption and weaponization and politicization.

“So we can start to rebuild that trust in these institutions that are charged with an important mission of serving the American people and ensuring our safety, security, and freedom.”

BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence @TulsiGabbard says that the 100+ intelligence officials involved in the deep state sex chat will have their security clearances revoked. She says they were brazen in using a @NSAgov platform to have these horrific chats, because there’s… pic.twitter.com/COm8UiFcxZ — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 26, 2025

