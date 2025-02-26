Maddow Calls MSNBC Racist & Now Her Staff Is Fired

As most people have heard by now, Rachel Maddow was angry that Joy Reid was fired and not given another job at the network. Two other people who are black were fired, so Maddow decided to call her network racist, which is really ridiculous.

Maddow called MSNBC’s actions “a bad mistake” and “indefensible” on her program after telling Reid herself on her final broadcast that she was “bereft” over the news. Maddow said she loves everything about Reid. Reid is an anti-gay racist.

You can call MSNBC many things, but you really can’t, in all seriousness, call them racist.

Maddow was making $30 million for one day of work each week, and this is how she shows her gratitude. If she thinks she’s irreplaceable, she’s not—no one is. Now she makes $25 million and isn’t very talented. Her inaccurate reporting of ‘news’ is off-the-charts misinformation.

MSNBC has responded. They just purged her staff. She could be next, and if they’re smart, she will be purged along with The View ladies.

The Guardian reported Tuesday that “a majority” of her and Reid’s staffers are being let go and can choose either severance or applying for new roles, though the network has suggested a “one-to-one” ratio of new positions to staffers losing their current roles.

If she’s making $25 million now, why doesn’t she give up 24 million to rehire 24 staff members? She’s rich. Doesn’t she have enough money? Bernie Sanders would say she does.

