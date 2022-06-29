Turn Off ‘J6, The Insurrection’, It’s a Scam

The J6 insurrection committee was desperate today. They brought in a surprise witness who added some unbelievable information about Donald Trump’s behavior on J6. Seriously, it was not believable.

The woman who testified was an aide to Mark Meadows named Cassidy Hutchinson. She claimed that President Trump tried to wrestle the steering wheel of “The Beast” Presidential Limo away from a Secret Service Agent. There is no way he could have done that since there is a barrier separating the President from the driver.

Her testimony was ridiculous and several people involved have asked to testify to the fact that it never happened.

She also claimed DJT knew the attendees had weapons and there would be violence. Hutchinson claimed President Trump didn’t care because they weren’t going to hurt him. She insists she was in the vicinity of the president making the comment and overheard it. That sounds very sketchy. It’s not even believable on the face of it.

You realize that if the unarmed protesters somehow seized the building, it would have been nothing more than a waste of time.

The J6 “insurrectionists”, who had no weapons unless you count all those selfie sticks, could have seized the building and it would not have stopped the government’s business. The congresspeople could have conducted business in another building.

Donald Trump’s directive to march “peacefully and patriotically” seems like incitement to the lunatics of the J6 committee, but no one else.

This is a clown show. It’s another leftist scam.

By the way, Hutchinson was hoping to work for Donald Trump at Mar-e-lago after he left the White House but didn’t get the job. If he was so awful, why did she want to work for him?

They were desperate to pick Cassidy Hutchinson as a witness.

🚨 A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 28, 2022

Here’s 10 minutes of Democrats denying the presidential election results of 2000, 2004, and 2016. pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2022

Tony Ornato is denying that he told Cassidy Hutchinson Trump grabbed the steering wheel in presidential vehicle on 1/6 or lunged at a fellow agent, a USSS official tells @joshscampbell. CNN confirms that Ornato & Enger are prepared to testify that neither incident occurred. — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) June 29, 2022

DJT responded to the silly woman:

Donald Trump’s response to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that he tried to grab the steering wheel away from a Secret Service agent. pic.twitter.com/IxqT9jOStD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2022

