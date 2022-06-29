FBI’s Chilling Seizure of John Eastman’s Phone

The FBI seized Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman’s phone without presenting a warrant. They acted as if he were a dangerous criminal.

John Eastman said the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening, the same day law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country as part of broadening probes into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the election, according to the AP.

Orin Kerr, Berkley Law, analyzed his rights legally and he doesn’t really have any. They can seize his phone illegally without repercussions.

The warrant covers the seizure of the phone only. They will need another warrant to look through it.

When Eastman did get to see the warrant, there was no reason given for the seizure. In seizing the phone, the FBI essentially seized all his records for over 100 clients he has on his roster, and other private information.

The FBI is looking for a crime.

Eastman’s encounter with the FBI last week was coordinated with the close encounters of Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark and Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald. The seizure is tied to the electors.

The FBI appears to have taken up the role of the ruling party’s enforcement arm. It’s chilling.

Mr. Eastman said anyone who doesn’t bow to the Biden administration, gets to rack up hundreds of thousands in legal fees.

Our increasingly totalitarian government seems to have adopted the infamous mantra of Levrentiy Pavlovich Beria, the Chief of Josef Stalin’s Secret Police, the NKVD: “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” Here’s the latest on John Eastman via @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/NbM6VcxEG7 — Claremont Institute (@ClaremontInst) June 28, 2022

Mr. Eastman is suing to keep the J6 Beria committee from seizing his phone records.

JUST IN: John Eastman has dropped his lawsuit to block the Jan. 6 select committee from subpoenaing his phone records from Verizon. https://t.co/GahQAjwrKj pic.twitter.com/KoPZmuwmK0 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 29, 2022

