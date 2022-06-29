Progressive Democrat Party Embraces Fascism

The Progressive Democrat Party is now the party of fascism. They embrace it and use fascist groups to support their agenda. The Democrat media and cancel culture corporations also support fascism. They all walk in lockstep.

Fascism can’t be misinterpreted as a right-wing ideology. It’s now a leftist ideology that advocates a political system run by a dictator who controls the economy and labor with suppression of all opposition. I could argue that Fascism in the last century and Nazism were also more left-wing, but there is little doubt now that it’s the ideology of the Left.

As Bill O’Reilly said in his podcast this evening, the Progressive Left “has embraced fascism. There is no doubt about it.” Anyone who watches the media knows that it’s true.

The Left silences anyone who disagrees with them. They will burn it all down when they don’t get their way.

For example, ABC, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC have provided scant coverage of violence and vandalism directed at pro-life groups and expressly avoided mentioning on air the name of the far-left group taking credit for them. According to Grabien media, they have not mentioned the hard-left group Jane’s Revenge by name on any of their broadcasts.

This has gone on for months. CBS allowed 18 seconds on May 8 and 9. ABC offered 20 seconds on May 8. NBC managed 39 seconds on May 8 and 9. For the networks, that 77 seconds is it. They just referred to the revolutionaries as an “abortion rights’ group” and did not mention the name of the communist anarchist group.

Another example lies in the fact that it has been open season on churches and pro-life centers. The Biden Justice Department often makes no attempt to arrest these domestic terrorists. Democrats continue to fire them up with their angry and dishonest rhetoric. Even as Justices’ lives are in danger, they continue to rail against the Dobbs ruling.

Hillary Clinton is lighting the fuse as Justice Thomas’s life is under threat. She’s venomous.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
24 minutes ago

History shows where Fascism eventually leads. Those who have studied the constitution know that Fascism is the antithesis of it.
Why is a great nation taking the Great experiment that worked so well and trying to destroy it?
The Bible teaches us that evil seeks power, control, riches, and status.
Look at Biden, Pelosi and the rest of their ilk and see evil at work.
It seems that a true spirit of giving and caring, of trying to make things better for all, is dying, and a “I have to have what I want for me” has replaced it.
If people don’t elect unselfish leaders, they will reap the whirlwind.
Sites like this one are needed to let people know what is going on inn their world ad the dangers we all face for the future.

