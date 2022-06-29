Progressive Democrat Party Embraces Fascism

The Progressive Democrat Party is now the party of fascism. They embrace it and use fascist groups to support their agenda. The Democrat media and cancel culture corporations also support fascism. They all walk in lockstep.

Fascism can’t be misinterpreted as a right-wing ideology. It’s now a leftist ideology that advocates a political system run by a dictator who controls the economy and labor with suppression of all opposition. I could argue that Fascism in the last century and Nazism were also more left-wing, but there is little doubt now that it’s the ideology of the Left.

As Bill O’Reilly said in his podcast this evening, the Progressive Left “has embraced fascism. There is no doubt about it.” Anyone who watches the media knows that it’s true.

The Left silences anyone who disagrees with them. They will burn it all down when they don’t get their way.

For example, ABC, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC have provided scant coverage of violence and vandalism directed at pro-life groups and expressly avoided mentioning on air the name of the far-left group taking credit for them. According to Grabien media, they have not mentioned the hard-left group Jane’s Revenge by name on any of their broadcasts.

This has gone on for months. CBS allowed 18 seconds on May 8 and 9. ABC offered 20 seconds on May 8. NBC managed 39 seconds on May 8 and 9. For the networks, that 77 seconds is it. They just referred to the revolutionaries as an “abortion rights’ group” and did not mention the name of the communist anarchist group.

Another example lies in the fact that it has been open season on churches and pro-life centers. The Biden Justice Department often makes no attempt to arrest these domestic terrorists. Democrats continue to fire them up with their angry and dishonest rhetoric. Even as Justices’ lives are in danger, they continue to rail against the Dobbs ruling.

Political violence is good again https://t.co/9ZOOrtR19d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022

Hillary Clinton is lighting the fuse as Justice Thomas’s life is under threat. She’s venomous.

.@HillaryClinton: “I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022

🔥🔥🔥CATHOLIC CHURCH BURNED TO THE GROUND IN WEST VIRGINIA🔥🔥🔥: St. Colman Catholic Church, a historic church circa 1877 located in Raleigh County, West Virginia, burned to the ground in an apparent arson attack Sunday, according to the local volunteer fire department.The fire pic.twitter.com/vWO2ybVnFZ — The Daily Knight (@the_DailyKnight) June 27, 2022

