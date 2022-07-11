Twenty Questions we should keep asking

but the Left will never answer

by Karen Kataline

This piece was written over a year ago. Still asking.

Let’s play Twenty Questions.

We know the radical Left and their minions in the media which controls the Democrat Party will never answer them, but keep asking anyway.

Why do you claim to have such concern for our health and safety but you want to open our borders and let criminals out of jail? Why is it “misinformation” and a “threat to Democracy” to tolerate and encourage independence of thought rather than suppressing it? Follow-up: How arrogant does a person have to be to think he’s the final arbiter of truth? How does it fight racism to encourage hatred and bigotry toward white people? How does it help black people to constantly tell them they are victims? Why are all your gun laws aimed at law-abiding citizens rather than criminals? What’s the real reason you want to disarm law-abiding citizens while doing all you can to make their lives more dangerous? Why did accusations of racism accelerate exponentially after Barack Obama was twice-elected President of the United States? Why do you accentuate the race of a minority person if he is a victim of a crime but demand that we ignore a minority person’s race if he is the perpetrator of a crime? For that matter, why do you ignore crimes altogether when the victim is white? How is it racist to want a secure border for everyone regardless of race? How is it racist to require ID to vote for everyone regardless of race? Why isn’t it racist to claim that minorities are too dumb to figure out how to get an ID? How would you gauge progress in your declared fight against racism? What would that look like and would you ever acknowledge it? What are you trying to accomplish by over-broadening the term, “racist” until it encompasses inanimate objects? (Birds are racist, toys are racist, food is racist, etc., etc.) Why did the media ignore good news related to COVID-19 but continued to push the panic button for two years and counting? The psychological damage to children and the loss of loved ones by suicide and bankruptcies have been incalculable. Are you culpable? Why is it a riot to “march peacefully and patriotically” to protest congress’ refusal to examine voter fraud, but it’s not a riot or insurrection to burn and loot major cities and take over 6 blocks of downtown Seattle? Why are we discovering that the ideas and opinions you have censored most (Voter fraud, Origins of the virus, Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, danger of vaccines, and efficacy of masks… etc.) are the ones that have turned out to be most true? If you are censoring the truth on purpose, isn’t it reasonable to conclude that you have deliberately perpetrated fraud on the American people? If so, Why are you doing this? What is the ultimate purpose and who’s really calling the “shots”? Why won’t the media mention Biden’s obvious and growing dementia? How can you claim to be morally outraged by slavery while advocating policies that treat us all like slaves? How aware are you that the ideology and tactics you are supporting are textbook communism and that it will lead to your own destruction as well as ours?

You can probably think of many more, but this should probably be the next question:

If you are aware of any of these things but refuse to alter your views or your behavior, how do you sleep at night?

~~~

Karen Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hosts Spouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog and her Op-Eds can be seen online at Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.

