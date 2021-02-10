Mavericks haven’t played the national anthem & won’t









Mark Cuban says the Mavericks have not and will not play the national anthem in the future.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed to The Athletic that it was his decision to no longer play the national anthem prior to home games at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks haven’t played the national anthem prior to home games this season, and the team doesn’t plan on playing it for the foreseeable future.

That’s the hill the Dallas Mavericks want to take a stand on.

The Athletic reached out to them when they noticed it wasn’t played and Cuban confirmed he dropped it.

There was no further discussion.

Is anyone sick of these leftists destroying our traditions and pretending it’s not about hating America?

