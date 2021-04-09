Twitter bans DJT’s tweets from the National Archives









Twitter will not allow former President Trump’s Twitter account to be restored to the National Archives. Even if you hate the former president, you should see this in a foreboding light.

This alters history, and a hard-left man in a constant pot-induced haze is allowed to do it.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill that the platform has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) on preserving tweets from the account, as they’ve done in the past with government Twitter accounts.

However, content from the account will not appear on the platform itself.

The Reasoning

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill. “Administration accounts that are archived on the service are accounts that were not in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

The National Archives has archived several former Trump administration accounts, including Trump’s @POTUS45, former First Lady Melania Trump’s @FLOTUS45, and former Vice President Pence’s @VP45.

However, Twitter permanently suspended the @realDonaldTrump account two days after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, after finding that two of his tweets, when read in the context of the riots, violated the platform’s Glorification of Violence policy.

The banning of a former president, Donald J. Trump from Twitter, the platform of a communist pothead, is forever, even against a President of the United States.

