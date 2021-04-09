Dictator Biden is looking to gut the Supreme Court of the United States









Maduro Biden will issue an executive order Friday to form a commission to study reforms to the United States Supreme Court.

Biden in response to the hard-Left will look at expanding the size of the high court or changing it. Democrats want it to be another legislative body for the Left.

Biden said he’d establish the commission in October after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and basically started putting it together in January.

Hard-Left Democrats destroy anything that doesn’t go their way or that allows any freedom. The only government body that protects our civil rights and our Constitution is the Supreme Court of the United States.

The 36-member commission is allegedly bipartisan and will hold public meetings to evaluate court reforms. The ‘bipartisan’ commission will be led by two progressives and the members are progressive so far except for one scholar from the Federalist Society.

They will make their decision in 180 days.

While court-packing — or expanding the number of justices beyond nine — has been the most high-profile court reform debated, Biden’s executive order seeks to look at other judicial changes, including the lifetime appointment of justices.

According to the White House, the commission will look into “the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices.”

Biden picked two chairs to lead the commission: New York University School of Law professor Bob Bauer, the former White House Counsel under former President Barack Obama, and Yale Law School Professor Cristina Rodriguez, a former Justice Department official and clerk to former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

The other members are scholars, lawyers, retired members of the judiciary, and advocates, including Caroline Fredrickson, the past president of the American Constitution Society, a progressive legal organization; Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund; and Adam White, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and member of the conservative Federalist Society.

Fredrickson already hinted she supports the idea of stacking the court. Ifill sees the SCOTUS as betraying the family like it betrayed Black people. Bob Bauer was counsel to Obama.

Goldsmith did not support Trump and is a friend and co-author of Bauer. But he was a vocal advocate of Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the high court.

Rodriguez is an Eli leftist.

That’s bipartisan?

In the “60 Minutes” interview before he was elected, Biden said the court system was “getting out of whack” and said he supports forming a commission to look at “alternatives” to court-packing.

“It’s not about court-packing,” Biden said in the October 2020 interview. “There’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated, and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make. … There’s a number of alternatives that go well beyond packing.”

He’s considering making it useless in a number of ways, such as rotating the Justices in and out of lesser courts.

How is this different from anything dictators do, say in Venezuela? They take over every agency and every body of government. Biden’s bills will destroy states’ rights, and Democrats plan to take over the SCOTUS and weaponize it.

STRONG STATEMENT FROM ARTICLE III PROJECT

Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P), today released the following statement on Biden forming a commission to study packing the Supreme Court. “This is an alarming announcement from President Biden that should be met with the harshest of denunciations from both sides of the aisle. Packing the Supreme Court would destroy centuries of hard work from Democrat- and Republican-appointed justices to insulate the high court from partisan politics. It also raises serious red flags as to what unconstitutional actions President Biden is planning that a more favorable Supreme Court might tolerate.

“Just this week, Justice Breyer joined the late Justice Ginsburg in rejecting court packing. This isn’t a right versus left issue. This is a matter of protecting the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and safeguarding our constitutional republic from irreversible damage.

“We hope this commission is simply an empty gesture to the radical left. But there is real danger in President Biden giving credibility to the idea of court-packing; he is playing with fire and threatening the constitutional foundation of this country. He should have the wisdom and enough self-respect to recognize that any attempt to pack the Supreme Court would be rejected by Congress and would be an ugly stain on his legacy, just as it was for the last president who tried it.”

