Twitter censors its own to protect the senile old white guy

Twitter temporarily restricted the account of a left-wing journalist, Jordan Chariton, after he quoted one of Joe Biden’s senile slip-ups.

Chariton tweeted on Monday that former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Beto O’Rourke have been “falling in line” with their endorsements of Biden.

He then pointed out that the former vice president referred to Super Tuesday as “Super Thursday” at a Texas campaign stop.

Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

Twitter suspended his account for 12 hours and removed his tweet. They said he violated its Election Integrity Policy that doesn’t allow any type of misinformation about the voting process on the platform. Users flag these and the left has control of that with their trolls on huge mailing lists.

Meanwhile, they are okay with any vile thing said about the President or other Republicans.

NEWS: Twitter has “limited” @JordanChariton’s account—for reporting @JoeBiden’s OWN WORDS. Jordan can’t tweet for 12 hours… for the crime of journalism. @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/aKOcqQLov2 — Jenn Dize 👩🏻‍💻 (@JennElizabethJ) March 3, 2020

Chariton runs a progressive media outlet called Status Coup which focuses on all the hard-left causes. He had worked for The Young Turks.

Chariton announced that his suspension was lifted in a series of tweets He said many accounts tweeted Biden’s slip-up. He seems to think that the platform is probably “manually” censoring accounts.

#BREAKING: I’ve been released from @twitter jail after I was suspended for accurately tweeting @JoeBiden‘s own words urging supporters to vote on “Super Thursday.” We’re now at the stage of corporate censorship where journalists are punished for accurately quoting politicians… — Jordan (@JordanChariton) March 3, 2020

What’s most absurd about this….there are TONS AND

TONS of accounts who tweeted similar to me quoting @JoeBiden who weren’t suspended—but after my tweet got traction, all of a sudden I was reported (probably by Biden people) and manually singled out. — Jordan (@JordanChariton) March 3, 2020