Twitter CEO, a double for Rasputin, is auctioning off his first tweet









Narcissistic censorship king Jack Dorsey is auctioning off his first tweet. Yes, really. At the same time, the tweet will remain in place on the platform even after some foolish person with money to burn buys it.

Dorsey’s first tweet — “just setting up my twttr” — was posted on an auction website, along with “Want to buy this tweet?”

The winner gets “an autographed digital certificate” from Jack, “signed using cryptography, that will include metadata from the original tweet.”

WOW, metadata too? Who could ask for more?

It’s offered for bid on the website, ‘Valuables.’

The highest offer is from Sina Estavi, CEO of Bridge Oracle, for $2.5 million as of Saturday afternoon, according to the website.

As The Post reported, the battle to buy Dorsey’s first tweet is part of the latest digital craze, known as “non-fungible tokens,” or NFTs, meaning one-of-a-kind that can’t be duplicated. An NFT is created using blockchain technology, the same tech behind digital currencies like Bitcoin.

You can link to it here and offer the billionaire Jack Dorsey more than $2.5 million if you like.

Jack Dorsey is offering to sell the first tweet as an NFT and the highest bid is $2.5 million https://t.co/pqGScgSUVH — CNBC (@CNBC) March 6, 2021

